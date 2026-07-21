Watch: Dog Moves Like Lightning to Protect Her Boy from Charging Black Bear and Gets the Job Done

Man’s best friend came to the rescue on the Fourth of July, protecting a small child who was nearly the victim of a black bear attack.

Jeffrey Tazzara’s son was in the driveway that Saturday when his security camera captured the bear charging at the 6-year-old. The Connecticut home became a battleground when the family’s husky mix Bella rushed over, putting distance between the child and the bear.

Tazzara was packing for a party that evening when Bella started barking. “A vicious bark, not like she barks and yips and howls and stuff … this was a different kind of bark,” he noted.

He witnessed Bella chasing the bear.

“Bella finally caught up to the bear, like right in the middle of the driveway, and she bit it in the rear end, and the bear ended up crashing into my boat, and then I think [it] scurried under the boat and then through the back between the houses and into the woods.”

Tazzara said he plans on rewarding Bella with a steak for this heroic deed, according to ABC News.

WABC-TV ran a news segment on the incident, including footage of the moment.

The black bear came across the yard toward Tazarra’s son. The father could be heard shouting just as Bella swooped in.

Bella bit the bear on the hindquarters as the latter reconsidered the decision to attack the child.

The bear made a pivot, retreating under the boat with Bella in pursuit.

What a heroic deed, and it was on the Fourth of July.

There is perhaps no better day to display heroism and courage in protecting those in need.

For the American people and our history, dogs are a critical component of who we are. According to George Washington’s Mount Vernon, the first president kept dogs throughout his entire life.

Former President Abraham Lincoln had a mixed-breed dog named Fido who would accompany him on walks around Springfield, Illinois, before his presidency, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

Many other presidents have had dogs. The American people love them as faithful companions, friends, and members of our families.

From the footage above, it’s easy to see why they’re so cherished.

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