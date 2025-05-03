Watch: DOGE's 'Big Balls' Was Finally Revealed on Jesse Watters, and How He Got His Name Is Priceless

The Department of Government Efficiency software engineer who goes by the nickname “Big Balls” was revealed on Fox News Thursday night.

Democrats and various media outlets have been reporting for months about the young man’s existence at DOGE, as proof that Elon Musk’s team should not be trusted to root out government corruption.

DOGE was worth it just for this 😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/LX3epXebfO — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) May 2, 2025

Edward Coristine, 19, was among the several members of the DOGE team who spoke with host Jesse Watters for his “Prime Time” show taped at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, Newsweek reported.

“Who’s Big Balls?” Watters asked.

Coristine responded, “That’s me.”

“That should be obvious,” Musk joked.

“Why do they call you Big Balls?” Watters wondered.

NEW: Primetime meets the infamous Big Balls from @DOGE. He tells us how he’s rooting out fraud and saving you money. pic.twitter.com/tBdqTBoQgb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 2, 2025

Coristine explained that he used it as his LinkedIn account name.

“People on LinkedIn take themselves, like, super seriously, and they’re adverse to risk, and I was, like, well, I want to be neither of those things, so I just said it, and honestly, I didn’t even think anyone would notice,” he said.

Watters then asked what Coristine’s job is at DOGE, and he responded that he’s looking into the government payment systems.

What he has discovered so far is that the majority of payments made by the federal government are not trackable, because they are not coded.

“It’s a huge cause for concern, because, like, the upstream thing, which is distributing the money, literally has no checks, and no accountability to the actual American taxpayer,” Coristine said.

“So it’s a huge vector for fraud, waste, and abuse,” he asserted.

🚨 NEW: @elonmusk and @DOGE expose that taxpayer money was spent renting out Caesars Palace and stadiums—for parties. “The computers at Treasury pay about $5 trillion per year. When payments are made, there was formerly not a budget code on there. So if a payment was made you… pic.twitter.com/z0apk2qDcx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 2, 2025

Coristine argued that government employees do not respect taxpayer money because there is currently no incentive for them to do so.

“The incentives will always decide the outcomes,” he said.

Musk said recently that starting later this month, he will step back from his daily work at DOGE into more of a government consultant capacity of one or two days a week. But the work of DOGE will continue.

