Share
News

Watch: DOGE's 'Big Balls' Was Finally Revealed on Jesse Watters, and How He Got His Name Is Priceless

 By Randy DeSoto  May 2, 2025 at 5:06pm
Share

The Department of Government Efficiency software engineer who goes by the nickname “Big Balls” was revealed on Fox News Thursday night.

Democrats and various media outlets have been reporting for months about the young man’s existence at DOGE, as proof that Elon Musk’s team should not be trusted to root out government corruption.

Edward Coristine, 19, was among the several members of the DOGE team who spoke with host Jesse Watters for his “Prime Time” show taped at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, Newsweek reported.

“Who’s Big Balls?” Watters asked.

Coristine responded, “That’s me.”

“That should be obvious,” Musk joked.

“Why do they call you Big Balls?” Watters wondered.

Coristine explained that he used it as his LinkedIn account name.

“People on LinkedIn take themselves, like, super seriously, and they’re adverse to risk, and I was, like, well, I want to be neither of those things, so I just said it, and honestly, I didn’t even think anyone would notice,” he said.

Watters then asked what Coristine’s job is at DOGE, and he responded that he’s looking into the government payment systems.

What he has discovered so far is that the majority of payments made by the federal government are not trackable, because they are not coded.

Related:
Musk Makes Bombshell Decision - Tesla and DOGE Both Affected

“It’s a huge cause for concern, because, like, the upstream thing, which is distributing the money, literally has no checks, and no accountability to the actual American taxpayer,” Coristine said.

“So it’s a huge vector for fraud, waste, and abuse,” he asserted.

Coristine argued that government employees do not respect taxpayer money because there is currently no incentive for them to do so.

Do you support the work Elon, BB, and DOGE have done to break the backs of the deep state elites?

“The incentives will always decide the outcomes,” he said.

Musk said recently that starting later this month, he will step back from his daily work at DOGE into more of a government consultant capacity of one or two days a week. But the work of DOGE will continue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




With Just 12 Words, Gen Eisenhower Announced the End of WWII in Europe, 80 Years Ago
Watch: DOGE's 'Big Balls' Was Finally Revealed on Jesse Watters, and How He Got His Name Is Priceless
Watch: CNN Forced to Cover Trump's Massive April Jobs Boost - He Blew the Projections Out of the Water
List: Libs Will Hate It So Much When They See Who Trump's Including in His $30M Garden of American Heroes
Fed-up Trump Finally Makes His Move on Iran, and They'll Feel the Pain Instantly
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation