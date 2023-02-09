Watch: Don Lemon Calls Off Commercial Break, Proceeds to 'Correct' Co-Host's Interview Live on TV

Has “CNN This Morning” become a toxic workplace?

Progressive host Don Lemon disrupted a commercial break to criticize an interview conducted by a colleague in a Tuesday segment.

Lemon delivered an opinion monologue critical of the interview between co-host Kaitlin Collins and Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Dip💩 @donlemon Calls Off Commercial Break to Go Off on @kaitlancollins Interview With #JamesComer. Which I don’t understand, since she did a good job. Props to @PoppyHarlowCNN for standing up for her colleague. pic.twitter.com/TFiznFyqjb — Sn00pster 🎙️ (@sn00pdad) February 8, 2023

“That’s the time that we’re in, that facts are sort of flexible,” Lemon said of Collins’ interview, apparently upset that she didn’t challenge Comer enough.

Lemon also refused to “move on” when co-host Penny Harlow tried to transition from Lemon’s criticism of the interview.

Lemon at one point directed his crew to delay a commercial break, continuing on with criticism of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and people who “don’t believe in facts, or have a shared reality.”

Should Don Lemon be fired? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (33 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lemon’s criticism didn’t go unchallenged. Harlow praised Collins for the interview.

Lemon was also in hot water with viewers and observers, who criticized his treatment of his female colleagues.

Cable news veteran Megyn Kelly pointed to Lemon’s monologue as disrespectful.

I have co-anchored w/the best of them. Never has a colleague so disrespectfully tried to “correct” my interview on the air or “mansplain” to me how I did it all wrong-in front of the audience no less! CNN-how much longer are u going to allow this to go on? https://t.co/edrDwkM5CW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 7, 2023

Other viewers called for Lemon’s termination from CNN.

Fire him now — Dante Davoli (@DavoliDante) February 7, 2023

Another speculated that Lemon was even trying to get fired.

He’s obviously trying to get fired — LG🇺🇸 (@LorenaG61629711) February 8, 2023

It wasn’t the awkward brush between Lemon and his co-hosts that indicated things are not well at “CNN This Morning.”

Curtis Houck of Newsbusters created a supercut of Lemon and Collins interrupting one another, lending credence to the idea that they don’t have the best relationship.

Awkward. Supercut by @CurtisHouck of Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins interrupting each other on just one broadcast of CNN This Morning. pic.twitter.com/8hw23vFtsT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 6, 2023

According to Fox News, Lemon discussed the Collins-Comer interview later in the show Tuesday morning with “The View” co-host Alyssa Fara Griffin, and actually praised Collins, possibly in an attempt to mitigate the damage done earlier.

“As I was watching that very good interview by Kaitlin Collins with Comer, and I had to come out and say something because he is citing sources as credible that are not credible, he is talking about facts of something that’s kind of flexible, and maybe you believe one thing or maybe another, facts are facts,” he said.

Lemon was demoted from hosting a CNN evening show last year, instead relegated to the morning show with Harlow and Collins.

He’s reportedly adjusted to working with co-hosts poorly. Insider accounts within CNN describe Lemon’s poor relationship with his co-hosts, which has included workplace arguments and yelling.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.