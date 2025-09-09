Share
Commentary

Watch: Don Lemon's Interview Goes Wrong When Dominican Woman Gives the 'Wrong' Answer on Crime

 By Randy DeSoto  September 9, 2025 at 3:32am
Podcast host Don Lemon got a rude awakening if he was only expecting to find people on the street who opposed President Donald Trump deploying the National Guard to crime-ridden cities.

The former CNN personality spoke with a woman from the Bronx who immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic.

“Do you feel safe?” Lemon asked, and the woman answered that she does, adding, “A little bit.”

In other words, she was already signaling that she does not feel completely safe.

“Do we need the National Guard on the streets here to help with crime?” Lemon wondered.

“Maybe more,” the woman responded, perhaps not exactly understanding what he was asking due to a language barrier.

“You think National Guard or just more police?” Lemon followed up.

“More police,” she replied.

“What about armed military?” he then asked, framing the question in the least favorable light.

Should Trump utilize the National Guard in more cities?

“I think it’s good,” the woman said.

That seemed to catch him off guard.

“If we are going to be safe,” the woman began to explain, when Lemon injected, “You’re all for it.”

“Yes,” she said.

“Well, nice to meet you,” Lemon said, as he sought to shut down the interview before she jumped back in, reiterating that safety is her top priority.

Keep in mind, Lemon’s team recorded the exchange, and they were honest enough to share it, so that’s good.

In another interview, apparently in Baltimore, Maryland, a woman told the podcast host she thought deploying the National Guard was a good idea, too.

“Why so?” Lemon asked.

“I’m coming from a family that was broken up. My husband was murdered two years ago, and nothing was ever done,” she explained.

Lemon asked where the murder happened.

“Right out in front of our house. It was a carjacking gone wrong, and they shot him in his head,” the woman said. “I want justice.”

“You would like to see the troops here. The National Guard,” Lemon confirmed.

“Yes,” the woman said.

In another exchange, in Washington, D.C., a man noted that he is in support of what the president is doing in the capital city.

“Listen, how many people have died in D.C. since we started?” the man asked.

Lemon acknowledged for several days there had been none, but eventually one person was killed.

“How can you be more BLM than saving their lives?” the interviewee then wondered, referring to black people who make up the largest ethnic group in the district.

“You know that crime is down already?” Lemon countered.

The man seemed skeptical — perhaps aware of incidents of underreporting of crimes in D.C. — and then pointed out that even Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged that carjackings are down substantially since Trump deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement officers.

“What is the real goal here? Is it to take over a city or is it to keep people safe?” the man asked Lemon.

“I think it’s to take over a city,” the liberal host said.

The man responded with what most Americans likely believe: Trump wants to keep people safe.

