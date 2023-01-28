Watch: Donald Trump Calls Out George Soros After Violent Protests in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump has called out George Soros in a scathing indictment of the forces behind the rioting that has tarnished Atlanta in recent days.

Last week, an activist at a long-running protest against a police training facility in nearby DeKalb County was accused of shooting a Georgia state trooper. The activist was killed in return fire. In response, protesters last Saturday torched a police vehicle in an act that resulted in the arrests of six people.

Fears for a return of violence is such that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued an executive order to put 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard on standby in case they are needed to keep order.

Trump says the protesters are “extremists” who “wanted to kill people.”

“As always, it’s hard-working, law-abiding citizens of all backgrounds who pay the price for this violent radical left extremism, sponsored by George Soros, it seems,” Trump said Friday in a video posted to his Truth Social platform and also published by multiple sources on YouTube.

Soros is a leftist oligarch known for handsomely funding progressive causes.

According to Law Enforcement Today, Soros was among those backing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. According to the New York Daily News, Willis this week said she is near a decision on whether to indict Trump for his interactions with Georgia officials following the 2020 presidential election.

Atlanta is in Fulton County.

Trump said the defiance and destruction in Atlanta has been aided and abetted by forces far beyond the city.

“The violent and vicious riots in Atlanta carried out by the anti-police radical left anarchists are an abomination, and it has to stop,” Trump said in the video.







“These extremists smashed windows, set fire to a police cruiser, destroyed businesses, laid waste to downtown Atlanta, and were even found carrying explosives. They wanted to kill people; they didn’t quite have that opportunity, but they would have and they wouldn’t have lost any sleep over it.”

The Soros funded DA Fanni Willis will just let them go so they can continue to wreak havoc. — DanielDavisSr (@DanielDavisSr1) January 22, 2023

Trump said efforts to punish the guilty will face strong headwinds from liberal prosecutors. Trump’s comments come on the heels of a report in the New York Post that said Soros spent about $40 million to elect prosecutors in 75 hand-picked locations across the nation.

“Unfortunately, nothing will happen to most of these rioters because of the Marxist prosecutors who have seized control of the justice system in Atlanta, just like they are in New York, just like they have in other places,” Trump said in the video.

Trump said stern measures are the only way to respond to violence.

“The rioters who attack our wonderful police officers and destroy so many lives must be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Trump said that if he is elected president in 2024, “If Marxist prosecutors betray their oaths and refuse to protect our citizens, I will not hesitate to send in federal law enforcement to restore peace and public safety.”

Trump said Atlanta is not the only city where crime has seized control.

“Crime is up by 50, 60, 70 and 100 percent in these radical left Democrat cities,” he said.

“We will restore law and order in America.”

