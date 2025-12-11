Watch: Doorbell Cam Catches Super Woke-Looking DoorDash Driver Spike Innocent Woman's Meal With Powerful, Painful Chemical Clear as Day

An Indiana DoorDash driver who looks like she’s got pronouns in bio and has recently come from a land acknowledgement ceremony now stands accused of dousing a customer’s order in pepper spray.

According to WFIE-TV in Evansville, the incident happened on Dec. 7. Mark Cardin and his wife ordered Arby’s and realized there was something amiss with their food.

“I noticed my wife had starting eating and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple bites of her food she actually threw up,” Mark said.

“I had a look at the bag and seen that there was some kind of spray or something,” Mark told the station. “The bag had been tampered with. So I pulled up my doorbell camera and seen that the lady who dropped the food off had actually tampered with it on purpose for some reason.”

Unbelievably, DoorDash didn’t seem to take this very seriously at first, refunding his money but not looking into the delivery driver’s response. They do now.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of appalling behavior. The Dasher in question has been permanently removed from the platform, and our team is standing by to support law enforcement with any investigation,” a DoorDash spokesperson told the New York Post.

“It’s horrific,” Mark said. “We assume it’s pepper spray, that’s more than likely what it is, but now in this day and age it could’ve been anything. It could’ve been rat poison, it could’ve been fentanyl. I mean, my wife could’ve been dead.”

The DoorDash driver hasn’t been charged with anything as of Thursday, although local authorities indicated that they were looking into the incident. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating and that the driver could be charged with a product tampering felony.

“We live in a terrible world right now,” Cardin said. “Horrific. People are mean for no reason. There was no reason to do what she done.”

He added that he didn’t know the driver and that he and his wife had tipped her.

“I would say to anybody, if you order food on any kind of delivery service, make sure you have a doorbell,” Cardin said. “This is making me second guess ever ordering food from anywhere ever again.”

And, as you can see here, the individual in question even has purple hair:

NEW: DoorDash driver accused of spraying pepper spray on Arby’s food after dropping it off at a home in Indiana. Mark Cardin says his wife started choking and gasping after she started eating the food. “I noticed my wife had started eating and she started choking and gasping,… pic.twitter.com/yFrvXVBGtR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2025

Look, I’m not saying there’s a 1:1 positive correlation between purple hair and wokeness or purple hair and crime, but there surely has to be some correlation — particularly since these are the same people who gave us defund the police. So, we don’t know this yet — but I’d be far more surprised if this turned out to be a conservative on the end of a vicious hoax than I would otherwise.

They always got the colored hair. 🚩🚩🚩 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 10, 2025

And why should we be surprised if it turns out that way? Woke people are envious, resentful, angry, and — most dangerously of all — nihilistic. The incident, assuming it went down similar to how Cardin puts it, is emblematic of the quasi-passive hate of cynical nihilism. “Why not mess with their order? It’s there and I’m in a bad mood.” At the end of the day that’s Wokeness 1:1.

If you need more evidence that there needs to be a return to sincerity and decency in this country, or a revival of Christian values, you could do a lot worse than watching this on a loop. This almost certainly isn’t the result of some kind of misunderstanding, and unless this is one of the more elaborate hoaxes of recent years, this is going to be an individual who has a very difficult time explaining her actions to a judge and jury.

