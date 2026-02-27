Share
News
A photograph of a coyote walking between homes in an urban area.
A photograph of a coyote walking between homes in an urban area. (Carol Hamilton / Getty Images)

Watch: Doorbell Camera Catches Toddler Barely Escaping Aggressive Coyote in the Middle of Los Angeles County

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2026 at 8:53am
Share

A three-year-old child found himself face-to-face with an unexpected playmate when a coyote came calling at his Pasadena, California, home.

In a video posted to X, doorbell camera video shows the boy zooming off as all toddlers do.

Seconds later, accompanied by an exclamation of surprise and fear, the boy comes running back.

Then, trotting along in search of food or adventure, comes a coyote. Not long after, the full-throated noise of a very surprised and very unhappy adult can be heard.

With either its curiosity assuaged or the realization that a meal was not in the offing, the coyote then leaves.

Salvo Bessemer was not hurt in the scary close call, his mother said, according to KABC-TV.

“Sal went out the gate like he always does before me,” Aida Svelto said. 

“Then I heard a scream, and Sal came running back. He grabbed onto my legs, then I screamed because I saw a big, giant coyote,” she said.

Although coyotes roam the neighborhood, Svelto said this was her first experience with one exploring her property.

“We have seen them, but they typically just stay on the street,” Svelto said. “I really didn’t feel nervous. Now I’m nervous.”

Related:
Republican NeverTrumpers Tried Throwing a Conference and the Results Were Less Than Stellar

“This one was bigger and scarier, and I just really didn’t think that he would go after a kid.”

“It’s one thing to see them go after a chihuahua or rabbit or whatever, but he’s pretty big, so it was scary.”

“She texted me. She’s like, ‘A coyote just chased Sal,’ and I was like, ‘How?’ I checked the cameras. I was flabbergasted,” Leonard Bessemer, the boy’s father, said.

More encounters might be likely, Kevin McManus with Pasadena Humane said.

“It’s mating season, so they are out there at all times of the day. We’re going to be seeing them. We have seen them more in the last few weeks,” he said.

“Just be extra cautious. Keep an eye on your kids. Keep an eye on your pets.”

Minimizing the chancers of a close coyote encounter is nothing more than common sense, according to UrbanCoyoteResearch, which noted coyotes generally avoid humans.

The site warns against feeding coyotes and also says the pets running loose can be a temptation for coyotes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Iran Supreme Leader Targeted, Believed Killed, in Sweeping US-Israeli Strikes
Trump Urges Iranian People to Rise Up Against Their Regime Following Strikes: 'Take Over Your Government'
CNN Staffers 'Panicked' and 'Freaking Out' Over Trump Ally's Son Buying Parent Company: He'll Clean House
GOING BROKE? The Washington Post Is Bleeding Money, With Losses Exceeding $100 Million in 2025
BREAKING: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell Statement in Epstein Testimony - Helps Exonerate Trump Completely
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation