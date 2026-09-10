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Watch: Dozens of Riot Police, Anti-Trump Crowd Engage in Full-on Standoff Outside RNC - Arrests Made

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2026 at 4:12pm
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Tensions were high in Dallas Thursday as Republicans gathered for a midterm convention.

Mounted police and police in riot gear were posted outside the convention venue to contain protesters, according to the Washington Times.

Protesters waved signs, pounded drums, and vented their hatred of President Donald Trump.

The Dallas Against Trump Coalition advertised the protest as a chance to “Confront the Trump Agenda!”

The group said the Make America Great Again agenda “means war … neighbors stolen and murdered, civil rights shredded.”

“There’s a full on STANDOFF between Dallas Police and leftist rioters taking over streets outside the RNC,” Nick Sorotr posted on X.

“DPD has COMPLETELY blocked their march. Start ROUNDING THEM UP!” he wrote.

Sortor had earlier posted a video of Dallas police moving into position to take on the protesters.

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“These losers are about to learn the HARD way that this BS WILL NOT be tolerated in Texas!” he posted.

Two protesters were arrested, according to KXAS-TV.

One was accused of assaulting a counter-protester. The other was accused of blocking a roadway.

The report noted that large numbers of Dallas police had been deployed.

As noted in a post on Facebook, Dallas called out its mounted unit to block the protest.

President Donald Trump spoke at the gathering Wednesday.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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