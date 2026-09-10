Watch: Dozens of Riot Police, Anti-Trump Crowd Engage in Full-on Standoff Outside RNC - Arrests Made

Tensions were high in Dallas Thursday as Republicans gathered for a midterm convention.

Mounted police and police in riot gear were posted outside the convention venue to contain protesters, according to the Washington Times.

Protesters waved signs, pounded drums, and vented their hatred of President Donald Trump.

The Dallas Against Trump Coalition advertised the protest as a chance to “Confront the Trump Agenda!”

Look at Dallas Police, their gear, horses. All are strong physically fit young men.

Now look at the protesters, they look lazy, lethargic, old, and impotent. — Pamela (@SaraElae) September 10, 2026

The group said the Make America Great Again agenda “means war … neighbors stolen and murdered, civil rights shredded.”

“There’s a full on STANDOFF between Dallas Police and leftist rioters taking over streets outside the RNC,” Nick Sorotr posted on X.

“DPD has COMPLETELY blocked their march. Start ROUNDING THEM UP!” he wrote.

🚨 NOW: There’s a full on STANDOFF between Dallas Police and leftist rioters taking over streets outside the RNC DPD has COMPLETELY blocked their march. Start ROUNDING THEM UP! 🔥 https://t.co/e80NDQSIZL pic.twitter.com/3fHMz1OBwq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2026

Sortor had earlier posted a video of Dallas police moving into position to take on the protesters.

“These losers are about to learn the HARD way that this BS WILL NOT be tolerated in Texas!” he posted.

These rioters outside RNC are some of the most vile, subhuman pieces of scum in existence Trantifa’s wannabe militants are out here carrying around signs calling for President Trump to be EXECUTED. One even depicts his head on a CROSS. Not to mention all the signs calling him a… https://t.co/htLXpjdNcu pic.twitter.com/d7Q3BtPrml — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2026

Two protesters were arrested, according to KXAS-TV.

One was accused of assaulting a counter-protester. The other was accused of blocking a roadway.

Dallas police arrested two protesters Thursday during an anti-Trump march near the Republican midterm convention after officers said they assaulted a counterprotester and blocked a roadway. The march was organized by the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition. pic.twitter.com/UkDriKVqPP — DMN Politics (@DMNPolitics) September 10, 2026

The report noted that large numbers of Dallas police had been deployed.

As noted in a post on Facebook, Dallas called out its mounted unit to block the protest.

President Donald Trump spoke at the gathering Wednesday.

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