Following the disastrous lockdown era of the COVID pandemic, where people were willing to run over their fellow human beings for a roll of toilet paper, nobody would blame you for losing a little faith in humanity.

After all, it’s hard to be too hopeful about mankind when you feel that the only difference between the hopeless lemmings that followed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s every word as gospel and actual lemmings is opposable thumbs.

Perhaps this video clip can restore some hope that Americans can still think for themselves:

Want to see Tony Fauci and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser get shut down as they go door to door promoting the j4b in 2021?

Here you go.

(Couldn’t have posted this pre-Elon) pic.twitter.com/TuPWwH8KUa — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 20, 2023

As part of PBS’s “American Masters” (insert eye-roll) series, Fauci traveled to the heart of Washington, D.C., to “combat vaccine hesitancy.”

The above footage, which was taken in 2021 according to Fox News, was filmed by PBS then to eventually air for that “American Masters” episode on Fauci.

The episode is slated to air tomorrow, but why bother when the best clip from it is already in the wild?

Do you think Fauci was expecting to be rejected? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 8% (3 Votes) No: 92% (36 Votes)

The above viral clip from Twitter user @Brick_Suit depicts Fauci and beleaguered D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, in the midst of going door-to-door to annoy people about the COVID vaccine, were confronted by a man who simply was not buying what the two were selling.

“People in America are not settled with the information that’s been given to us, right now,” the unnamed man began.

The camera cuts to Bowser here in a hilarious bit of cinematic flair, showing the mayor arch an eyebrow like she had never encountered someone who can actually think for themselves before.

“So I’m not going to be lining up, taking a shot or a vaccination for something that wasn’t clear in the first place,” the man said. “And then you all create a shot in miraculous time. It takes years to create vaccinations.”

Fauci argued that it “used to take years,” but not longer. He then sciencesplained to the man that 20 years (so… it still takes years) had actually been invested into the methodology used to speed up vaccine creation.

The rebuttal: “Twenty years is not enough, and nine months is definitely not enough for nobody to be taking no vaccinations that you all came up with.”

Bowser then tried to interject by saying that she was only willing to stand as close as she was to the man because she was vaccinated. That prompted the man to compare COVID to the flu, which Fauci and Bowser both strongly denied.

When Fauci told the man that COVID has killed far more people than the flu in recent years, the man dismissed that statistic as “you all’s number.”

The man also took issue with the manner in which the federal government pushed so hard to get people vaccinated.

“When you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, it’s something else going on with that,” the increasingly agitated man said.

After Bowser and Fauci all but admit defeat and decide to move on, the unnamed man gave the two one last, scathing piece of his mind:

“Y’all campaign is about fear!” the man yelled at Fauci and crew as they began walking away from him. “It’s about inciting fear in people. You all attack people with fear! That’s what this pandemic is, it’s a fear! It’s fear!”

Indeed, experts far more medically inclined can speak to the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, but that’s not the key takeaway here.

Rather, the big picture takeaway here is that Fauci and Democrats have poured so much time, effort and money into vaccine campaigns… and yet it doesn’t appear to have mattered much with this man, who is assuredly not alone in having doubts about the COVID vaccine.

Maybe, just maybe, the pandemic lockdowns weren’t just a dark mark in human history. Perhaps they were also a key lesson that Americans had to painfully learn in real-time:

There really are no scarier nine words in the English language than, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.