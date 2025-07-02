Watch: Dr. Phil Fully Dismantles 'Dangerous' and 'Stupid' Ilhan Omar for Her Stance on America

Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, does not mince words.

Good thing, too, for any discussion of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota requires brutal honesty.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Story,” the host described Omar as “dangerous” and “stupid” for her anti-American views.

One could hardly argue with that characterization.

“She is blatantly un-American,” Dr. Phil said near the beginning of the segment.

The host then showed clips of a recent interview in which Omar denigrated the United States under President Donald Trump.

Last month on the leftist podcast “Democracy Now!” the congresswoman hyperventilated over Trump’s decision to use the military to suppress leftist riots in Los Angeles, a decision she said turned America into one of the world’s “worst countries.”

“To have a democracy, a beacon of hope, for the world to now be turned into one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets, without any regard for people’s Constitutional rights, while our president is spending millions of dollars propping himself up, like a failed dictator with a military parade,” she said.

Then, Tuesday on the social media platform X, Omar wished her native Somalia a “Happy Independence Day.”

Of course, she received backlash, and for good reason.

First, as a congresswoman, she should represent America, not Somalia.

Second, when Omar commented on U.S. Independence Day in 2018, she chose to denigrate America’s legacy.

“We shouldn’t revise history,” she wrote seven years ago. “We’re a country built on stolen land and the backs of slaves. Independence Day allows us to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go.”

No, actually. Independence Day “allows us to reflect” on victory over British tyranny. It “allows us to reflect” on the principles of the American Revolution and the sacrifices of those who enshrined our God-given rights in the Declaration of Independence and later the Constitution.

We can also acknowledge, bemoan, and pledge never to repeat the crime of slavery. And we can do the same for the crime of Indian Removal in the 1830s, as well as other related atrocities.

But anti-American progressives such as Omar want us to ignore the revolution against government tyranny and focus only on injustices that began long before the American Founding, and they want us to do this because it bolsters their arguments for pro-government, race-based public policies.

Omar, of course, fled Somalia with her family as a child then came to America in the 1990s.

“She has every reason to be thankful” for the United States, Dr. Phil said. Instead, she spews vitriol.

The host later described Omar’s anti-American drivel as “absolutely disgusting.”

“When you stand on the world stage and act like this country is no better than the Taliban or Somalia, you have lost your way,” Dr. Phil said.

Readers may watch the full segment in the YouTube video below.

Dr. Phil’s comments came one day after a new Gallup poll revealed that only 36 percent of Democrats expressed pride in being American.

Thus, Omar hardly qualifies as fringe, for she represents the mainstream view in the modern Democratic Party.

In short, Dr. Phil had it right about Omar. But his characterization also applies to millions of her fellow “dangerous” and “stupid” Democrats.

