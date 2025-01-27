Watch: Dr. Phil and Tom Homan Personally Rounding Up Illegals, Bring in Child Sex Predator

Only one week into its existence, President Donald Trump’s second administration has already produced breathtaking and hitherto unfathomable results.

Moreover, the establishment media will have no power to conceal those results or what they reveal about Democrats’ many crimes.

Over the weekend in Chicago, Illinois, famed psychologist and television personality Phil McGraw, better known as “Dr. Phil,” filed video reports while embedded with new border czar Tom Homan as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took dangerous illegal alien criminals off the streets, including one convicted child sex predator originally from Thailand.

In fact, Dr. Phil’s experience resulted in one of the most remarkable and maddening videos American citizens will ever see.

In a 100-second clip posted to the social media platform X, Dr. Phil tried to interact with a Thai illegal alien in ICE custody. The scene took place outdoors and in the cold.

“What have you been charged with?” Dr. Phil asked.

The illegal alien, who had shared some information to that point, asked for his lawyer. Then, the illegal alien revealed that his mother had U.S. citizenship, but he did not. He also recognized Dr. Phil from TV.

Meanwhile, Homan supplied details and bemoaned the condition of “sanctuary cities” like Chicago.

“This is an example of sanctuary cities,” Homan said, hands in his pockets, standing to Dr. Phil’s right,”where you’ve got an illegal alien, convicted of sex crimes involving children, and he’s walking the streets of Chicago.”

“Again, the downfall — the problem with a sanctuary city [is] that people like this [are] walking the street rather than local law enforcement work with federal agents, [so] this is what we’re dealing with,” the border czar added.

“You’ve been charged with sex crimes with children?” Dr. Phil then asked the illegal alien.

“Not really,” the alien replied.

Elected officials such as Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois have spent years protecting “not really.”

Dr Phil with Tom Homan in Chicago rounding up Illegals. WOW!! pic.twitter.com/ISjfmJJUJZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 27, 2025

Then, in a second video posted to X, Homan blasted Pritzker and other Democrats for demonizing ICE.

“They want to vilify the men and women of ICE. ICE saved children today,” Homan told Dr. Phil.

The border czar then explained that federal agents have conducted only targeted operations.

“We’re not sweeping neighborhoods,” he said.

Worse yet, Democrats in sanctuary cities and states have made ICE agents’ jobs exponentially more dangerous than necessary.

“He could have been arrested in a county jail, in the safety and security of a county jail by one officer,” Homan said of the Thai child predator. “But we spent hundreds of hours to investigate him, try to find out where he is, and when we did find him, it takes a whole team for officer safety reasons to arrest him.”

In other words, Democrats who shield illegal aliens put ICE officers’ lives in danger.

Governor Pritzer is a jackass for vilifying ICE. Tom Homan and ICE are saving children and women by taking criminal illegals off the streets. Pritzer should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/IUaUCuPOOp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 27, 2025

On the whole, one can scarcely overstate the significance of Dr. Phil’s firsthand experience with Homan and ICE.

For more than 20 years, the psychologist hosted “Dr. Phil,” one of the most popular daytime talk shows on television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Dr. Phil” remained atop the daytime ratings, and that included continued popularity among its key viewing demographic: women 25-54.

In Feb. 2024, the psychologist launched “Dr. Phil Primetime” on his own new network, Merit Street Media, per the New York Post.

In other words, Dr. Phil has the power to reach female viewers in large numbers. And that bodes well for Trump supporters who recognize the sinister degree to which open-borders Democrats manipulate misplaced female compassion.

Moreover, Homan’s appearance on the ground with ICE agents should raise eyebrows in a good way.

For instance, can anyone picture former Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas standing in Chicago’s bitter cold to support federal immigration agents?

Like his boss the president, Homan routinely proves that God made him out of sterner stuff than any establishment operative.

Above all, however, do not lose sight of Homan’s plea. ICE agents must risk their lives and take extra precautions because Democrats actively protect child predators.

Thus, the border czar appealed to officials in sanctuary cities and states.

“We could arrest many more criminals if you let us in the jail,” Homan said in the second video above.

Imagine, as Democrats put his agents’ lives at risk, Homan still tried to reason with the virtue-signaling blue-state traitors.

The more people see videos like the ones Dr. Phil has produced, the more American citizens — especially women — will understand what Democrats have done.

