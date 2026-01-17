Watch: Duck Hunters Get the Last Laugh as Screeching Woman Tries to Chase Them Away

Surely, you’ve heard of the legendary Bigfoot, the legendary Loch Ness Monster, and the legendary intelligent Democrat.

But have you heard of the “Legendary Karen”?

In a now-viral clip, two hunters standing on a shore somehow became the villains of a woman’s personal moral crusade, complete with vulgar shrieking, finger-wagging (both literal and figurative), and the kind of virtue signaling outrage usually reserved for congressional hearings.

Cameras rolled, voices rose, and the internet quickly crowned her the “Legendary Karen,” a title well-earned based simply on sheer decibel level.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out, but you can view the entire incident for yourself below:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and hand gestures that some viewers may find offensive.

I went ahead and took the audible cuss words out of the viral vid of the “Legendary Karen” that harassed these duck hunters. “What kind of bird is that?” 💀 pic.twitter.com/tdK9qbmPlt — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 16, 2026

A shrieking woman approached some unnamed duck hunters with a simple message: “F*** off!”

She screamed that phrase multiple times, seemingly both as an insult to the duck hunters and a way to try and spook any birds away.

And yes, her shrill pitch sounded just like a bird.

It even prompted one of the hunters to ask his buddy, “What kind of bird is that?”

“I think it’s a Legendary Karen,” the other hunter replied.

The comedy didn’t end there, as the woman even grabbed a rock at one point and chucked it toward the “ducks” in a bid to scare them away.

There was just one problem.

“Those are decoys, not ducks,” one of the hunters flatly told the woman.

Whoops.

While the “Legendary Karen” didn’t originally make it clear whether her problem was with the shooting or the hunting, it doesn’t take a sleuth to see that both bothered her quite a bit.

In between her shrill “F*** off!” chants, she did offer some insight into her motives.

“Get the hell out of here!” the woman said. “You’re not welcome. Go away!”

“Well, f*** off, we don’t want you shooting around here,” she later added.

“You f*** off, we don’t want you walking around here,” a clearly annoyed hunter responded.

“Of f*** off, this is public property,” the woman said.

“Exactly my point,” the hunter said. “You’re actually proving our point now.”

“Don’t shoot anything alive, you f***off,” the woman angrily said.

When the hunters tried to point out that the decoys were not living, the woman responded, “I don’t care! I don’t like shooting, you f***offs. You f***offs!”

“Those birds identify as dead already,” the hunter clapped back.

“Oh, f*** you!” the increasingly crazed woman then answered before flipping off the two hunters. “F*** you! F*** you!”

What makes the moment perfect is its ending. As the lecture fizzles and the hunters remain calm and patient, a living duck drops from the sky anyway, as if on cue. And yes, the hunters got it, also nabbing the last laugh as the woman was reduced to aimlessly wandering off.

Nature, clearly unimpressed by the performative indignation of this “Legendary Karen,” carries on.

