Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce is retiring after 13 seasons with the team, and on Monday he delivered a teary, heartfelt retirement announcement that paid tribute to his father, his wife and kids, saying that being a father is the most important thing a man can do in life.

The elder Kelce brother has been hinting about his pending retirement for some time, but on Monday he confirmed the plans with his morning news conference.

Kelce, 36, has a lot to be proud of. He has always been a solid leader for the Eagles, and he is one of the few players of the National Football League to play his entire 13-year career with the same team.

Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 1987, Jason preceded his brother in pro football after being picked in the sixth round by the Eagles in the 2011 NFL Draft. Travis Kelce, Jason’s younger brother, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

Both brothers played for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college.

Jason little brother, Travis Kelce, was on hand for Jason’s retirement announcement, and at one point he teared up.

Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference. A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024

Travis was not alone. Jason also broke down at he tried to kick off his comments.

Nobody cares more about this game than @JasonKelce. ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/FEnllKeDtR — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

Jason’s retirement announcement was a wonderful example of someone who truly is a real man. He was gracious, well spoken, and heartfelt in his comments upon retirement.

At one point, for instance, Jason explained how important his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three kids were to him.

He praised his wife as his rock and said his marriage “increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

He then quickly segued into his ideals on fatherhood and said that one of the most important things a man can do is be a good father to his children.

“I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father. A father who is present, loving, devoted just might be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society,” Kelce explained.

Jason Kelce talking about the importance of fathers in his retirement speech: “I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father. A father who is present, devoted, and loving is the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society.” pic.twitter.com/6covemvotz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2024

The famed Eagles player married Kylie Kelce in 2018, and the couple now have three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

To underscore his comments, after his address, Kelce walked off the stage and gave his wife a big kiss.

Kelce had a storied career. He won a Super Bowl ring in 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots for the championship.

He was also a six-time All-Pro First-Team member and a seven-time Pro-Bowl player during his career with the Eagles. Kelce was also a two-time Second-team All-Big East player in college, according to Fox Sports.

We here at The Western Journal wish Jason Kelce a wonderful and fulfilling retirement and thank him for more than a decade of great football action, not to mention his example as an exemplary family man.

