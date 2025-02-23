Watch: These Early Bill Clinton Clips Sound Exactly Like Donald Trump on Gov't Spending and Waste

We have heard much whining in recent weeks from the Democrats and their propagandists in the media about the Department of Government Efficiency.

They have pulled out the stops, in the most unhinged ways possible, by the way, to make sure that the government reform effort created by President Donald Trump and led by Elon Musk does not drain their slush funds and cripple their bureaucratic patronage networks.

Like so many other issues these days, the Democrats are vocally positioning themselves against a common-sense proposition that the vast majority of Americans support: cutting down on waste, fraud, and abuse while making sure our government works for the people.

Ironically, just a few decades ago, no one was a more fervent advocate for that position than President Bill Clinton.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a 40-minute compilation of Slick Willie, along with now-former Vice President Al Gore, on X earlier this month, telling her Democratic colleagues on the DOGE Committee that they “need to watch this video instead of pitching temper tantrums.”

Clinton indeed said in the outset of the compilation that “the people demand and deserve an active government on their side.”

“They don’t want a government that wastes money, a government that costs more and does less. They voted for change,” he remarked. “They wanted a literal revolution in the way government operates, and now you and I must deliver.”

Democrats on my DOGE Committee need to watch this video instead of pitching temper tantrums and threatening me with “actual weapons.” Our $36 TRILLION dollar debt is an everyone problem, NOT a partisan problem. America simply just can’t afford it anymore. https://t.co/vas0Pv3Tfg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 15, 2025



Remarkably, that rhetoric very closely mirrors the current pitch that DOGE is making to the people.

Looking back at these clips, are you surprised at how normal Democrats sounded 30 years ago? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (68 Votes) No: 29% (28 Votes)

Americans who visit the X profile for the initiative will see that its tagline is simply “the people voted for major reform.”

Clinton, like Trump and Musk, apparently spent time reporting directly to the people on the savings he was delivering.

“Yesterday I announced the reorganization of the White House staff that will reduce our staff by 25 percent, and cut costs by $10 million per year,” he said.

Clinton called on Cabinet members to follow suit by beginning “the overhaul of government as a whole,” much like Trump is currently doing.

“The steps we’re taking today will save the American taxpayers $9 billion,” Clinton continued. “They won’t be easy, but they will make a difference.”

Clinton and Gore were ultimately successful.

They presided over a robust economy and even saw budget surpluses between 1998 and 2001, a feat that has not since been accomplished.

Every American wants that sort of result, and they do not even particularly care if a Democrat or a Republican delivers it.

No one wants their tax dollars funding transgender activism or gross medical experiments that benefit activists and special interest groups, and every time DOGE slashes one of those projects, the vast majority of the people are thankful.

They simply want their hard-earned money back in their own pockets.

Anyone who stands in the way of that common-sense desire has a political death wish.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.