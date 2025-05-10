Watch: Ed Martin Physically Attacked by 'Psychotic Lib' During Live Interview

A passionate progressive may have felt a moment of satisfaction by publicly expressing her contempt for a Trump administration official, but she is now likely to end up paying the consequences for many years to come.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin was being interviewed by Newsmax on Thursday, shortly after President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination to permanently serve as the lead prosecutor in Washington, D.C.

“Martin was mid-sentence when the unidentified woman suddenly appeared while walking a dog and started waving her finger in his face,” the New York Post reported.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview. Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail. pic.twitter.com/2Y5hj41V0l — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 8, 2025

“You are Ed Martin,” she said, ignoring the TV camera and interviewer. She called him “a disgusting man” and culminated her interruption by spitting on the surprised attorney before stomping away.

Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt posted video of the encounter on social media platform X, commenting, “This afternoon acting DC US Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview. Hope she’s ready for a nice stretch in jail.”

Reports circulated Friday saying the woman had been arrested and could be facing 20 years in federal prison “for knowingly assaulting a federal official.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Trump’s Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed Martin just confirmed to me that the feral leftist woman who spit on him LIVE during a Newsmax interview is being ARRESTED: “Yes, we got her.” She has has been identified by U.S. Marshals, arrested and will be charged… pic.twitter.com/AWQFlUWvcH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2025

Martin had strong support from many conservatives for his nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, but his nomination was derailed primarily by GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who voiced objections about Martin’s representation of Jan. 6 defendants in court.

On Thursday, when it became clear that Martin’s nomination was unlikely to clear the Senate Judiciary Committee, Trump withdrew his name and nominated Judge Jeanine Pirro.

A short time later, Trump announced that Martin “will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney” — a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

“Oh, you won’t confirm Ed Martin as DC US Attorney because he was too nice to J6ers? Fine, I’ll make him the pardon attorney so he can ensure that everyone gets a pardon. Also, here’s Judge Jeanine.” pic.twitter.com/XWKPtdjeZ9 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 9, 2025

“In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!”

Some supporters expressed glee over Trump’s actions, viewing Martin’s new job description and the selection of Pirro to replace him as a win-win.

Will Chamberlain, senior counsel for the Article 3 Project — an organization created to fight leftist lawfare — shared his appreciation for the irony of the situation in a post on social media platform X.

“Oh, you won’t confirm Ed Martin as DC US Attorney because he was too nice to J6ers?” Chamberlain joked. “Fine, I’ll make him the pardon attorney so he can ensure that everyone gets a pardon. Also, here’s Judge Jeanine.”

