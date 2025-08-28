Watch: Eerie Video Shows Ilhan Omar Smiling, Enjoying Self at Scene of Trans Shooter's Murder Spree

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar had a strange and outright inappropriate reaction to Wednesday’s tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis that left two children dead and several others wounded.

Omar was on the scene after the shooting along with several other onlookers and emergency service personnel.

The information coming out from that day is heartbreaking, knowing these children had just started their day in prayer during a Mass — only for an evil, deranged, and mentally ill “transgender” person to open fire before committing suicide.

Omar did not seem to fathom what had taken place — or just did not care — as she was filmed smiling and talking to a man on the scene.

Why does Ilhan Omar look so happy outside the church shooting scene in Minneapolis? pic.twitter.com/A9U5ROXezz — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 27, 2025

This is wildly inappropriate for anyone at the site of such a tragedy, but it’s especially disgusting for a public official.

Surely, Omar knew cameras were present — though she seemingly did not know she was being filmed at that precise moment.

Why would this be the reaction of a Somali Muslim elected official upon hearing several white American Catholic children are dead or injured?

Omar actually looks pleased about the evil unfolding against these Christians.

Look at the faces of the two women behind Omar, then look at her.

Nothing was said or done in the moment to prompt that reaction from anyone.

Omar would also make an appearance later in the day on MSNBC — knowing the cameras were on — to denounce what had taken place and, unsurprisingly, to offer Democrats’ usual solution in the form of gun control.

MSNBC just brought on Ilhan Omar to tell Americans that they deserve to lose their 2nd amendment rights. Why hasn’t this radical islamist jihadist been deported yet? She calls our God-given right a “problem that the rest of the world doesn’t have.” DEPORT! pic.twitter.com/L4GViaVmHg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 27, 2025

“These two angels were doing one of the most innocent things we want our kids to do, which is to sit in prayer, and they were assassinated by an assailant who did get access to a deadly weapon,” she said, attempting a more somber tone than the jovial laughter she displayed at the school.

She then posted a message via social media platform X, expressing heartbreak at what happened.

I am beyond heartbroken over the tragic news of the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. I am praying for all the families impacted by this horrific tragedy. I will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 27, 2025

This is all when the cameras and public eye are fixated on her, awaiting her remarks as an elected official.

To know what was actually in Omar’s heart, look at how she acts when she’s unaware.

That’s how she really feels about Christian children dying.

