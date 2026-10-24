Watch: El-Sayed Caught Straight-Up Lying About 'Well, Sucks For Them' Doctor Wait-Time Quote

At this point, the question isn’t what Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is lying about, but what it is he isn’t lying about.

On Friday, El-Sayed appeared on Fox News to talk about one of his pet projects if he gets elected — single-payer healthcare. Or perhaps he was just happy to not be talking about his family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Whatever.

“I don’t want to take away anything,” El-Sayed assured Fox News’ Bret Baier.

When asked how that was possible, El-Sayed insisted it was “about providing the same baseline healthcare for everybody.”

“It’s the same notion — it’s like saying you have public schools that somehow you can’t have private schools. I’m fine with people keeping their private insurance if that’s what they want, but I want guaranteed public insurance for everybody.”

This wouldn’t cost that much and it wouldn’t inconvenience anyone at all, he insisted.

Baier was skeptical, noting that “if a family needs MRIs under a government-run plan,” El-Sayed responded, “Well, sucks for them.”

To quote the great Warner Wolf, let’s go to the videotape:

Abdul El-Sayed’s response when asked about long wait times due to his government-run healthcare plan: “sucks for them.” https://t.co/oLLhjJHaH3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 17, 2026

That’s embarrassing. And this time, El-Sayed spent plenty of effort backpedaling on that one.

“I responded specifically, when I was on your channel the last time, we were talking about wait times, and your colleague asked me about wait times,” he said.

“You know what the average wait time for a cardiologist is in America right now? It’s about two and a half months… I think it’s crazy that you have to wait two-and-a-half months in a private healthcare system.”

“Yeah, but you know the quote that you said. The interview about waiting for the MRIs,” Baier said.

“You’re going to selectively pick a quote out of context,” El-Sayed insisted.

“It’s your quote,” Baier responded.

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @BretBaier challenges Abdul El-Sayed over his astonishing ‘well sucks for them’ response when asked about medical wait times https://t.co/klfF8bdMI4 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 23, 2026

What’s amazing is how, at the end of the clip, Baier segues into the Muslim Brotherhood, and El-Sayed issued the same kind of denial with just as much confidence as he began with.

“Bret, Bret, Bret, let me just, let me just. Bret, Bret, Bret, let me just. No, no, no, no. Let me just stop there. You are asking this question to raise a question about whether or not I have dual loyalty,” he said during his response.

Do you trust Abdul El-Sayed's claims about his healthcare policy? Yes, he's honest about it No, I don't believe him Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he's honest about it 0% (0 votes) No, I don't believe him 100% (23 votes)

“You’re going to ask questions about my loyalties. Let me just be clear: Don’t be Rogers’ campaign. Be a journalist.”

That’s what Baier is being.

The problem is that there’s just as much evidence that El-Sayed has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood as there is that he once said that, if someone doesn’t like wait times under single-payer healthcare, “well, sucks for them.”

If he’s not going to come clean on a quote that he had to have known escaped his mouth, we can’t trust that he came clean on his ties to a terrorist organization, either.

This is how much respect El-Sayed has for both you and the truth.

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