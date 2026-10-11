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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigns at The Meanwhile Bar on Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigns at The Meanwhile Bar on Oct. 8, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: El-Sayed Still Can't Condemn Dead Ayatollah Khamenei, Man Who Killed and Oppressed His Own People

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 11, 2026 at 4:30am
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After all this time, it’s still worth asking the question of Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed: Whose side is he on?

I’m not just asking whether he’s a liberal. I’m asking whether he wants America to win, or if he’s one of those Democrats who only believes in America if it can be fundamentally changed to fit their own strange mold of good and evil.

In his case, the hard-left nominee in one of the oddest Senate races in many a year seems to have trouble distinguishing who’s the good guy in the Iran conflict, or whether the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — a despot who repressed his own people and murdered those who dissented — was worth condemning.

Yet again, on Friday, El-Sayed was asked about leaked audio where he discussed deliberately avoiding the subject while speaking in Dearborn, which is a Shia stronghold.

During the call with staff, El-Sayed noted that “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad” about Khamenei’s death, and “I just don’t want to comment on Khamenei at all.”

“Like, I don’t think it’s worth even touching that,” he added.

During his appearance Friday, El-Sayed was asked by a reporter whether he regrets “the private comments you made on a leaked audio of a call, I think it was in early March, where you talked about the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and many people in Dearborn being sad that day.”

El-Sayed’s response was to say that reporters should give him questions he wants to answer.

“I know your readers will get you clicks, but it’s actually not relevant to people’s lives. I’m just not interested in this dog and pony show,” he said.

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“So I’m just gonna tell you: I think if you look at the legacy of this war — if you look at all that’s happened under war, the gas prices, the grocery prices, all that Donald Trump has done to devastate the lives of Michiganders because of this war — I think all of us regret that this war ever happened.”

“And if you — even Mike Rogers, who flip-flopped on this issue, doesn’t even know where he stands. He says the war needs to end,” El-Sayed continued.

Do you think Abdul El-Sayed should publicly condemn Ayatollah Khamenei's oppressive regime?

“So you should go ask Mike Rogers what he thinks about this ridiculous war. But I don’t do the work of that — justifying illegal, ridiculous wars — because you want to ask me a question about a piece of leaked audio. Like, ask smart questions.”

The reporter then noted that his position on Iran was relevant, given that he frequently talks about foreign policy. But El-Sayed moved on to another reporter — who, presumably, he thought would ask him “smarter questions.”

The problem is that the smartest question is the one he can’t answer. And this shouldn’t be a difficult one to answer, since he’s big on foreign policy but can’t decide whether or not Israel or Iran is a bigger threat to the United States, including when asked by the moderator of his recent debate against Rogers:

“I’m just going to say that that’s a ridiculous hypothetical because here’s what’s happening right now. Our ostensible ally, Israel, has lobbied us to go to war with Iran,” El-Sayed said.

“We have watched as Iran has responded by bombing all kinds of countries in the Middle East and then choking off the world’s energy supply. So this is a situation in which I don’t think we should be a part. I don’t want to be pushed into war by Israel.”

And he won’t even condemn the IRGC absent of Israel being involved in the equation. Here he is at a town hall last month:

No answer to the question. Again.

If you can’t say the IRGC is bad — a force that’s condemned as a terror organization, mind you — you’re not on America’s side.

And America shouldn’t let you change it to suit you, Mr. El-Sayed, because it will inarguably be for the worse.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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