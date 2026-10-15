Watch: El-Sayed Visibly Stunned When NBC Turns Screws on Muslim Brotherhood Connection, Forces Him to Answer

Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed was visibility stunned and lashed out harshly when a reporter for NBC News, a liberal media outlet, sought to hold him accountable for his clear-cut lies.

During a recent “Meet the Press” appearance, El-Sayed vehemently denied that his family has any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. A plethora of evidence has since emerged which certainly appears to prove otherwise.

Speaking with the Michigan Democrat Wednesday, an NBC News reporter unveiled this new evidence and then demanded that El-Sayed explain himself, saying, “Can you just explain it?”

Instead of explaining, the unrepentant Islamist quickly grew indignant.

HOLD THE PRESS: NBC holds Abdul El-Sayed’s feet to the fire on his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He CLEARLY panicked and lashed out at the reporter. NBC: “When people ask you a question, they do expect the truth.” EL-SAYED (flustered): “Are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?!” This is so good. He’s panicking and his lies are catching up to him. A rare act of journalism from NBC News. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

“It’s funny to me,” El-Sayed began. “I was born in 1984, down the street in Rochester Hills. I was raised here in Michigan. Went to the University of Michigan. Rebuilt the health department in the city. Led the health department in this county.”

Do you think El-Sayed's denial about his family's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood is credible? Yes, he seems genuine No, he looks evasive I need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he seems genuine 2% (29 votes) No, he looks evasive 96% (1387 votes) I need more information 2% (35 votes)

“And you want to ask me about what was happening in Egypt in 1970?” he continued, visibly and audibly becoming angrier. “Are you serious?”

“I get it,” the NBC News reporter replied. “But you were asked a question.”

“Like, I have no ties,” El-Sayed responded, doubling down. “We have no ties.”

Posts published to social media by his half-sister, University of Chicago assistant professor Eman Abdelhadi, strongly suggest otherwise. “My family has long been MB,” she proclaimed in a 2012 post.

Aware of these posts, the NBC News reporter continued grilling El-Sayed.

“So your mother had no ties?” he asked.

“I have never had these conversations with my mother,” El-Sayed replied, seemingly changing his story. “I wasn’t raised by my mother.”

“So you were unaware?” the reporter asked.

The Michigan Democrat responded this time by lecturing the reporter.

“I’m just telling you that, like, you’re using hearsay evidence from a tweet,” he said. “It’s just not serious. It’s just not serious.”

But he was apparently lying again. The evidence against him also includes reports that his mother, Fatten Elkomy, once worked for the terror-linked Islamic American Relief Agency.

The IARA was named a specially designated terrorist organization in 2004 “for providing financial and logistical support to terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Hamas,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Hamas is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

There’s also this: “Court documents filed by U.S. officials named Elkomy more than a dozen times in connection with the cash transfers” between the Islamic American Relief Agency, al-Qaeda, and Hamas, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Mike Rogers slams Abdul because his mom cashed checks for Bin Laden. Mike’s mom worked at the chamber of commerce, and Abdul’s mom worked for Al-Qaeda. https://t.co/FCgqDZ3ox5 — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 8, 2026

The discussion between El-Sayed and the NBC News reporter ended with the reporter trying to knock some sense into the Michigan Democrat.

“You’ve also gone after the president for truthfulness,” he said, in what appeared to be an attempt to expose El-Sayed’s hypocrisy. “So when people ask you a question, they all do expect the truth.”

El-Sayed began stumbling in response — probably in shock from being held accountable by someone from a media outlet known for usually coddling leftists like him.

“And do you think … do you think … are you insinuating … that somehow I was lying?” he asked in frustration.

“I don’t know,” the reporter replied. “That’s why I’m asking you.”

“And I’m telling you I was not,” El-Sayed replied, doubling down on what clearly seemed like just another whopper of a lie from him.

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