Watch: Elite Journalist Tries to Keep Up with Elon, Gets Sliced to Ribbons Because He's Just So Much Smarter

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and the world’s richest man, knows the elite media’s game by now. Thus, he knows how to play it.

In short, elite Western media figures despise Musk for giving the masses a place to speak freely online. When those media figures discuss or, in this case, interview him, everything eventually returns to that one unforgivable sin.

So he deals with them accordingly.

In an interview posted to YouTube on Thursday and making the rounds in social media clips, Musk made mincemeat out of his British interviewer, Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, who employed every slimy interview technique imaginable in service of the liberal elite’s detestable agenda and worldview.

“You support not just the populist right but the far-right,” Beddoes said at the beginning of one clip, “in fact, very fringe parties in some countries.”

Musk immediately recognized Slimy Elite Liberal Interview Technique #1: Marginalize your opponents by calling them “far-right.”

“No, I support the normal people,” he replied, “what you call ‘the far-right,’ falsely.”

Were Musk and Beddoes on the same level intellectually? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (47 Votes)

Moments later, Musk laid out the common-sense principles he actually supports.

“Here are the principles,” he said, “and tell me which of these sound terrible: That we should have secure borders, that we should have safe cities, that we should have sensible spending. Which of those three are far-right fringe?”

To satisfy her elite liberal audience, of course, Beddoes had to paint Musk as a bigot. Moments later, therefore, she moved on to Slimy Elite Liberal Interview Technique #2.

“People say that you’re a racist,” she said.

Ah, the trusty old generic smear: “people say!” Call him a racist by implication, but do it in a way that disavows responsibility for the charge!

Here, Musk did not play the game as effectively as he did elsewhere. Instead of responding, for instance, “well, people say you torture animals” — in other words, another horrible, non-specific, and therefore cowardly smear — he cited his half-Indian partner with whom he has four children of his 14 children.

Next, Beddoes tried Slimy Elite Liberal Interview Technique #3.

“Why should you be able to shape European politics?” she asked. “You don’t even live there.”

“I think of it as, sort of, the West collectively,” he replied.

“But do you see why this makes people think that this man, who has all this power — he’s the world’s richest man — he thinks he has a right to influence our politics, it makes people … it’s why people loathe you. I mean, some people do loathe you.”

Great interview: Elon Musk gets properly challenged by The Economist. “Do you support the far right?”

“Are you anti-Muslim?”

“People say that you’re a racist.” Musk: “Secure borders. Safe cities. Sensible spending. Which of those three are far-right or fringe?” fascinating and… pic.twitter.com/faLq59noLV — Nick Delehanty 🇮🇪 (@Nick_Delehanty) July 23, 2026

Musk’s full and delicious answer appeared in a separate clip on X.

“The fact that, as you pointed out, a quarter billion people follow me [on X], is that I think a lot more people actually like me than don’t,” he said.

“And I think a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize,” he continued. “Do you realize the media is despised? Do you realize that journalists — the view of journalists — the favorable view of journalists is like 15 percent?”

Beddoes replied that she did know that.

“So the shoe is on the other foot,” Musk added. “They hate you. They hate you far more than they hate me.”

The interviewer had little choice but to acknowledge Musk’s point. Of course, in doing so, she again blamed Musk for allowing people to speak freely on X.

“But I also think that the kind of polarized environment, particularly on social media, fostered by the kinds of things you are pushing on X, actually helps this — makes it worse,” she insisted.

“I don’t think so,” Musk calmly replied. “I think you’re the problem — the media.”

This is why I love Elon Musk! Elon Musk just flips the interview and tells the legacy media that they are the ones people actually hate. “Elon Musk: Perhaps some people do loathe me. That is probably true. I do not care. But as you pointed out, a quarter of a billion people… pic.twitter.com/uyilowPWdF — Doge Tipping (@Dogetothemoon) July 23, 2026

Beddoes, of course, played her role in the game to perfection. Using Slimy Elite Liberal Interview Technique #4, she even hit Musk with the shopworn accusation that in 2025, when his Department of Government Efficiency eviscerated the United States Agency for International Development, children in Africa starved as a result.

Musk handled that one beautifully.

“When funding is stopped for a fraudulent organization, or for something, do you think they’re going to say, ‘Will you please keep funding the fraud?’ Or do you think they’re going to come up with a sad story that sounds sympathetic in order to get the funding restored?” he replied in another clip posted to X.

🚨ABSOLUTE MIC DROP FROM ELON ON DOGE!!!! Elon Musk: “ZERO died because of DOGE. Zero point zero!” “When funding is stopped for a fraudulent organization, or for something do you think they’re going to say,”Will you please keep funding the fraud!’ Or do you think they’re… pic.twitter.com/OAhBLLbYiP — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 23, 2026

To summarize her use of Slimy Elite Liberal Interview Techniques: Beddoes called Musk a far-right racist, loathed by many, and responsible for starving children. But why?

In short, Musk represents everything liberal elites hate. Perhaps more than any other figure in the modern world, he has defended Western Civilization in general and free speech in particular.

Conversely, the two-pronged liberal elite agenda dispenses with both of those things. That agenda is as follows:

First, import the Third World’s miscreants and locate them in other people’s neighborhoods. This makes liberals feel better about themselves from inside their gated communities. It also pits the world’s less fortunate people against one another, making it less likely that they will notice the elites’ plundering.

Second, silence dissent. Liberals have many detestable qualities, but nothing unites them quite like their authoritarian impulses.

As evidenced by his performance in this interview, Musk is onto them.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.