Watch: Elizabeth Warren Stammers as Interviewer Uses Her Own Words About Joe Biden Against Her

Elizabeth Warren’s latest podcast appearance is a masterclass in political phoniness, as she squirms under the weight of her own lies.

On “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso,” the Massachusetts senator was confronted with her past claims about Joe Biden’s mental sharpness.

Fragoso, a left-leaning host who’s also an author and director, actually deserves credit for holding Warren’s feet to the fire. He didn’t let her off the hook, pressing her for a full minute on her assertion that Biden “had a sharpness to him” up until his 2024 withdrawal.

You can see the whole interview here, but the relevant portion that’s gone viral is right below:

🚨NEW: One full minute of Elizabeth Warren trying to find ways to squirm out of the lies she told about Joe Biden being mentally fit to run for re-election. She fails. Miserably. pic.twitter.com/fry983QmCp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 21, 2025

Warren’s response, unsurprisingly, was a pathetic display of backtracking. She stammered, claiming she “had not seen decline” in Biden during her interactions with him from 2021 to 2024.

Fragoso wasn’t buying it, shooting the senator a disbelieving look. He pointedly asked if Warren truly saw no difference between Biden in 2021 and 2024 — a period when Biden’s public stumbles were undeniable.

Her feeble reply?

“Look, he was sharp,” Warren said. “He was on his feet. I saw him!”

Fragoso shot back, “Senator, ‘on his feet’ is not praise,” exposing the hollowness of her defense.

“‘He can speak in sentences’ is not praise,” Fragoso correctly added.

It’s clear that Elizabeth Warren was desperate to avoid this topic. She knew there was no reasonable explanation for her earlier statements, which were nothing short of bald-faced lies.

Democrats aren’t used to being held accountable by interviewers, but Fragoso didn’t let Warren wriggle out of the mess she created. His persistence was a rare moment of journalistic integrity in a podcasting environment filled with anything but.

Warren’s discomfort was palpable as Fragoso used her own words against her. Just look at some of her oddball physical reactions to this line of questioning throughout this clip. She had no choice but to face the reality of her dishonesty, and she crumbled under the pressure.

Let’s be clear: Everyone knows Democrats were lying through their blue donkey teeth when they insisted Biden was mentally sharp and fit to serve four more years. Warren was a key player in that deception.

The narrative that Biden was fine wasn’t ancient history — it was just nine months ago, during the 2024 campaign. Democrats want to sweep it under the rug, but that’s not how accountability works.

Democrats must be held accountable for the lies they told about Joe Biden. Warren’s performance on this podcast is a stark reminder of their refusal to own up to the truth.

She claimed, she believed Biden was sharp at the time, but that’s a convenient cop-out. Her own eyes — and the American public’s — saw Biden’s decline in real time.

Warren’s attempt to dodge responsibility is emblematic of her broader phoniness. She’s built a career on sanctimonious lectures, yet can’t handle scrutiny when her own words come back to haunt her.

The senator’s stammering and evasive answers show a politician who knows she’s been caught. She can’t defend her past praise of Biden without looking like a fool — or a liar.

This isn’t just about Warren; it’s about a Democratic Party that repeatedly misled Americans. They effectively propped up Biden “Weekend at Bernie’s”-style as a capable leader while knowing he wasn’t up to the task.

Their lies endangered the nation by prioritizing power over honesty.

Warren’s backtracking is a microcosm of that betrayal, and she deserves every bit of the scorn she’s getting.

She can’t rewrite history, no matter how hard she tries. The clip of her floundering under Fragoso’s questioning is a damning indictment of her credibility.

Elizabeth Warren’s legacy has long been tainted for a number of reasons (like her whole, “I’m Native American” thing). And now it’ll be forever tainted more by this moment of exposed dishonesty.

Democrats don’t get to lie to the public and then walk away unscathed — they must answer for it.

