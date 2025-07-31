Watch: Elizabeth Warren Takes a Tumble on Senate Floor, Appears to Be Unharmed

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren fell backward Thursday during a vote on the Senate floor.

A video showed Warren casually leaning back on a small table before it toppled over, causing the lawmaker to land squarely on her derrière.

DOWN SHE GOES! Elizabeth Warren just took a nasty tumble. Oof. pic.twitter.com/R2TXuDHvjr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 31, 2025

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz rushed over to help Warren, who subsequently tapped Cruz on the hand with apparent gratitude and appeared to be uninjured.

Her other colleagues also rushed over to help.

The incident made Warren a prime target for critical social media users.

“You see Dems, Republicans will pick you up when you fall,” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

And @tedcruz to the rescue. You see Dems, Republicans will pick you up when you fall. — TDS Meter (@piratejester) July 31, 2025

“Good thing she has those strong Native American bones,” another user wrote.

Good thing she has those strong Native American bones — NukemDuke🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@NukenDuke88) July 31, 2025

“Chief Falling Tree,” another user wrote.

Chief Falling Tree — Laura E (@SmokyMtnGal12) July 31, 2025

On Wednesday, the Senate voted on two resolutions that would block U.S. military sales to Israel.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders sponsored the resolutions, which both failed to garner majority support, according to Newsweek.

The resolutions did, however, have record support from Senate Democrats.

“By a vote of 27-17, Senate Democrats voted to stop sending arms shipments to a Netanyahu government which has waged a horrific, immoral and illegal war against the Palestinian people,” Sanders said in a statement. “The tide is turning. Americans don’t want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.”

One of the resolutions would block the U.S. from selling rifles to Israel, while the other would block nearly $700 million in arms sales.

Warren voted in favor of both.

Netanyahu’s government has created an epic disaster in Gaza. 6,000 food trucks are lined up at the border, children are starving, and still Netanyahu blocks help. History will remember this moment. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 30, 2025

“Netanyahu’s government has created an epic disaster in Gaza,” Warren wrote Wednesday on X.

“6,000 food trucks are lined up at the border, children are starving, and still Netanyahu blocks help. History will remember this moment,” Warren wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.