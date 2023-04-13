Watch: Elon Musk Elegantly Takes Down Reporter with One Simple Request: 'You Just Lied!'

A “journalist” from Britain’s BBC sat down to talk with Twitter chief Elon Musk, but he was seriously unprepared to answer Musk’s simple questions, leaving him sputtering and stumbling in an embarrassing spectacle of media bias.

Left-wing BBC tech reporter James Clayton interviewed Musk on Tuesday at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco about his experience with and handling of the company. At one point, Clayton accused him of allowing an influx of “hate speech” to be posted to the social media platform.

That was when the reporter went off the rails — hilariously so.

Clayton implied that Musk, who has become the bane of the left for his support of free speech, fired too many workers at Twitter and didn’t have enough staff to monitor and prevent “hate speech” from showing up on the platform.

But Musk wanted something more concrete than a mere accusation.

“What hate speech are you talking about?” he asked. “I mean, you use Twitter. Do you see a rise in hate speech? Just a personal anecdote? … I don’t.”

The BBC reporter claimed that on his own Twitter feed, he sees “hate speech” recommended in the For You section.

Pressed to describe an example, Clayton said there was more “content that would solicit a reaction, something that may include something that is slightly racist, slightly sexist, those kinds of things.”

“So you think if something is slightly sexist it should be banned? Is that what you’re saying?” Musk asked.

The British journalist muttered, “No, I’m not saying anything.”

Musk didn’t let the issue go. He persisted, asking the reporter to give him a specific example.

“Honestly, I don’t … I don’t actually use that feed anymore because I just don’t particularly like it,” Clayton stammered. “And actually, a lot of people are quite similar. I only look at my followers.”

That was still not good enough for Musk.

“I’m asking for one example and you can’t give a single one. … Then I say, sir, that you don’t know what you are talking about,” he exclaimed.

“Really?” Clayton said.

“Yes, because you cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet,” Musk said. “And yet you claimed that hateful content was high.

“That’s false. You just lied.”

This time with video & better audio https://t.co/js4nTQSSh3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

Continuing to push the idea that Twitter has turned into a hate site since Musk took over, Clayton changed tracks and claimed “many organizations” have said there is a rise in hate speech on the platform.

Musk pounced, replying, “You literally said you experienced more hateful content and then couldn’t name a single example. That’s absurd!”

The BBC reporter blurted out, “Let’s move on,” realizing he looked like a fool in the exchange.

Musk was 100 percent right here. “Reporters” make these kinds of wide-ranging assertions all the time without having a shred of proof.

One of the leftist media’s favorite tricks is to report that others are “saying” such and such, and then it becomes a “fact.” Left-wing reporters push their narratives by using language such as “some people say” even though there is no proof of what’s being asserted.







In this case, Musk wasn’t even asking for proof. He just wanted his interviewer to give some anecdotal evidence from experience to support the “hate speech” claim — and Clayton couldn’t even do that.

This was an entirely embarrassing exchange for the BBC reporter.

