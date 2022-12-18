Watch: Elon Musk Met with Cheers and Applause at World Cup - 'A Man of the People'

If there was ever evidence that Twitter is not a microcosm of real life, look no further than the reception that Twitter head honcho Elon Musk got while he was at the World Cup Finals between France and Argentina on Sunday.

If you were to judge Musk solely based on his Twitter interactions, you would think he is the most reviled person in the world.

Just look at the unhinged nature of this verbal assault on Musk from suspended Twitter user Keith Olbermann (who has circumvented his suspension by tweeting from his dog adoption and rescue Twitter account):

WARNING: The following video contains some language that the reader may find offensive.

“Doubt you’ve heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN’T against the rules!” “It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone” LISTEN TO FRIDAY’S POST/SUSPENSION COUNTDOWN HERE and PLEASE RT! https://t.co/4Qp9MpgzQr pic.twitter.com/HiB8NYTKDV — Keith Olbermann’s Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

Yet, Oblermann and others of his ilk seem utterly disconnected from how the world apparently views Musk.

The proof is in the pudding:

Elon Musk Shaking Everyone’s Hand at The World Cup. A Man of The People! #ArgentinaVsFrance #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/MU2YwphvhK — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 18, 2022

Those aren’t boos. Those aren’t jeers.

That was adulation and attention for Musk while, and this can’t be overstated, the World Cup finalists were taking the field.

As Twitter user Matt Wallace noted, it very much felt like Musk was “A Man of The People!” in that clip.

The gravitational pull of Musk’s personality basically enveloped the entire section surrounding him, as he was able to draw some eyes away from the players.

Interestingly, photos also circulated of Musk hanging out with former President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, Jared Kushner:

As for the game itself, Musk was certainly privy to an incredible match.

Not only did the World Cup Finals feature two of the greatest soccer players alive (France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi), those two put on a show for the captivated crowd.

Mbappé notched a hat trick, while Messi scored two goals of his own.

Argentina ultimately took the game, and the World Cup title, in penalty kicks after extra time, solidifying Messi as perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time.

And while all of the attention for the foreseeable future will certainly be on Messi’s overall career and Mbappé’s rocket rise to superstardom (the Frenchman is only 23 years old), for one brief moment, Musk was inadvertently able to divert even just a little attention to himself.

That’s almost as impressive as what Messi and Mbappé did on Sunday.

Almost.

