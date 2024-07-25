Share
Watch: Elon Musk Refuses to Donate $45M to Trump, Slams 'Fiction' Report in Stunning Answer

 By Michael Austin  July 25, 2024 at 9:15am
It’s looking more and more like a heavily circulated report from The Wall Street Journal about billionaire Elon Musk is completely fallacious.

The report, published July 16, claimed Musk would be donating $45 million per month to a new Super PAC dedicated to helping former President Donald Trump win reelection in 2024.

Musk, who endorsed Trump after the former president was shot at a rally on July 13, did help fund the PAC, but reportedly never planned on donating the aforementioned $45 million per month.

A video posted Wednesday with a staggering 8 million views on X shows Musk denying the claim unequivocally.

“At no point did I say that I was donating $45 million to Trump,” Musk told a reporter.

The tech mogul added: “That was a fiction made up by The Wall Street Journal.”

During a Monday interview with renowned Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, Musk elaborated further.

While Musk again confirmed that the $45 million a month figure is fallacious, he did note that he is still supporting the former president’s campaign in other ways.

“What is being reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump,” Musk said. “Now, what I have created a PAC or Super PAC… we call it the America PAC.”

According to The Wall Street Journal’s original report, the America PAC aims to register voters and persuade them to vote using many of the more polarizing voting methods that some believe gave Democrats an advantage in the 2020 election.

Such methods include early and mail-in voting.

The America PAC’s efforts are especially concentrated in swing states.

Other backers of the group include prominent tech names such as Peter Thiel of Palantir Technologies Inc. and the Winklevoss twins — two tech billionaire brothers known for their work with Bitcoin and their legal battles with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

The America PAC now has hundreds of employees and has been ramping up its efforts leading into November.

Watch: Elon Musk Refuses to Donate $45M to Trump, Slams 'Fiction' Report in Stunning Answer
