Watch: Elon Musk Reveals Most Shocking Thing About 'Twitter Files,' Makes Major Confession

Elon Musk was in an interview Saturday on the show “All-In,” a podcast themed on “all things” politics, economics, tech, social and poker.

During the episode, Musk made a confession that confirmed what many Americans feared: “To be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory that people had about Twitter turned out to be true,” Musk said.

“Is there a conspiracy theory about Twitter that didn’t turn out to be true? So far they’ve all turned out to be true — if not more true than people thought,” he said.

In the interview, co-host Chamath Palihapitiya asked Musk if there was something in “The Files” that shocked Musk more than the rest.

After some prodding from the podcast co-hosts, Musk replied, “The FBI stuff was pretty intense.”

Palihapitiya added, “To have a secure SCIF that essentially sends things that government agents want the populace to basically think, seems like out of a really bad dystopian novel. And then it turns out it existed. And also, the thing is it couldn’t have just existed at Twitter.”

Musk said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was flagging content that had nothing to do with terrorism.



“They literally flagged satire,” he said. “Maybe they didn’t get the joke, I don’t know.”

Musk was undoubtedly referencing the FBI’s involvement in censoring numerous Twitter accounts, many of them clearly satirical (or conservative).

14.Twitter personnel in that case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts, including @fromma, whose tweets are almost all jokes (see sample below), including his “civic misinformation” of Nov. 8: pic.twitter.com/gwiDtPcWZv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

In another release of the “Twitter Files,” journalist Matt Taibbi revealed that more than 150 emails were exchanged between the FBI and Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety.

4. Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

The FBI even had a social media-focused task force, at least 80 agents strong, working with Twitter under the pretense of “identifying foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds,” according to Taibbi.

7. The FBI’s social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

The FBI can call censorship whatever it wants — the devil goes by many names. But take away the smoke and mirrors, the false pretenses about protecting democracy and fighting terrorism, and what do we see?

A fat cat organization, bloated with American tax dollars and stuffed with greedy bureaucrats, whose actions, intentionally or not, step on the rights and freedoms of the very Americans they say they protect.

Musk is right. It is pretty intense.

