Watch: Elon's Son, 4, Steals Show in Oval Office with Hilarious Routine as Dad, Trump Save America

Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son stole the show at a news conference his dad held with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Musk was hired by Trump as a “special government employee” to head the Department of Government Efficiency.

On Tuesday, the billionaire X owner was in the Oval Office to witness Trump sign an executive order to drain the Washington swamp by streamlining the bloated federal government bureaucracy.

“To restore accountability to the American public, this order commences a critical transformation of the Federal bureaucracy,” the EO stated.

“By eliminating waste, bloat, and insularity, my Administration will empower American families, workers, taxpayers, and our system of Government itself.”

Musk — who has 12 children with three different women — brought his 4-year-old son, X, to the event.

At one point, Trump playfully introduced X by hailing him as a “great guy” with a “high IQ.”

“This is X, and he’s a great guy — high IQ,” the president said. “He’s a high-IQ individual.”

As Trump said this, Musk grinned from ear-to-ear and beamed with fatherly pride as he adjusted his son’s tiny dress coat.

Elon Musk’s son, X, is in the Oval Office this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/AEuiEfQVpq — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) February 11, 2025

At various points, X upstaged both his dad and the president with his boyish antics, including cheerfully picking his nose and whispering to Trump when Musk was addressing reporters.

Seeing two self-made billionaires in the Oval Office working together to restore American greatness ignited a social media frenzy.

“This is the America we love to see — brilliant minds, bold leadership, and family at the heart of it all,” one X commentator gushed. “No staged photo ops, no scripted nonsense — just real moments with real people.

“Little boys will be boys, but seeing young families back in the White House just feels right!”

🚀 MUSK & TRUMP IN THE OVAL OFFICE—BUT LITTLE X STEALS THE SHOW! 🇺🇸 Elon Musk is standing next to President Trump, talking about cutting the deficit in half—and his 4-year-old son, X, is just casually hanging off his dad’s shoulders, whispering to Trump, and picking his nose. 😂… pic.twitter.com/exC8P4pgwM — Francois Leclerc (@f_leclerc20037) February 11, 2025

President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Lil X are crushing the bureaucrats in the Oval Office right now! pic.twitter.com/vQbBOwMMRz — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 11, 2025

Numerous people said the incident was reminiscent of the iconic 1962 moment when the late John F. Kennedy Jr. played under his dad’s desk in the Oval Office.

♥️Elon’s son, X is

giving JFK Jr. energy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FkV9ZgBFT9 — The REAL Politically Savvy 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) February 12, 2025

Before the all the Democrats lose their minds over @elonmusk having his son with him in the oval office. Here’s pictures of JFK during his presidency. pic.twitter.com/999jYVSikE — Bernie Loos😎 (@Chaplain50) February 11, 2025

You can see the full video below.

🚨FULL VIDEO: President of the United States Trump Signs an Executive Order in the Oval Office with Elon Musk, Lil X #DOGE to Cut Expenses and Limit Hiring – 2/11/25 pic.twitter.com/S37Z9iKwMJ — AJ Huber (@Huberton) February 11, 2025

It truly was heartwarming to see Musk — the world’s richest man — take such joy in being a father. It’s similar to the pride Trump exudes whenever he discusses his 18-year-old son, Barron.

This is a stark contrast to former President Joe Biden and his troubled son, Hunter Biden, who disgraced himself, his family, and the entire country with his lurid drug addiction and lewd behavior.

As the fathers of sons, hopefully Trump, Musk, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will ensure that America’s sons will not be forced to die in another world war and will instead make strides toward rebuilding this great nation.

