Watch: Embattled Liberty Safe Haunted by Resurfaced Sean Hannity Promo Touting Dubious Feature

The embattled company Liberty Safe is facing a severe customer backlash after it gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by a man who has been charged with alleged crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol protest and incursion.

Now, Fox News host Sean Hannity is involved, thanks to an ad he cut for the company in 2016.

Liberty Safe keeps records of codes for customers who buy safes to store their guns and other valuables.

Its rationale has been that in the event a customer loses such a code, they can access their precious possessions with a simple phone call.

That policy put Liberty Safe under the microscope this week when it was reported the company gave the FBI the access code to a safe owned by a 34-year-old man named Nathan Hughes, Newsweek reported.

The backlash has been predictably swift:

NEW: America’s top gun safe manufacturer, Liberty Safe, gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by someone who was present at the J6 protest. We have officially found the Bud Light of gun safes. Enjoy going out of business, @libertysafeinc. The situation gets even worse: On… pic.twitter.com/MY7jSlJoyK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2023

They finally shut replies off. This company is going under. Totally betrayed customer base. It’s impossible to earn back that trust. They had a moral duty to protect customers, and instead placated feds through a secret back door. Ugly, ugly stuff. https://t.co/xUtoH2IiaZ — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) September 6, 2023

Would you buy a Liberty Safe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (4 Votes) No: 98% (170 Votes)

Liberty Safe is an enemy to gun owners They could have fought the warrant—like Apple did—instead they buckled and bent over Your guns are not safe with @libertysafeinc Boycott. Ridicule. Ruin their company — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2023

Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2023

i dont care that liberty safe gave the code to the feds i care that they had the codes in the first place Liberty safes are completely worthless https://t.co/Rn562z3NYH — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 6, 2023

But the company’s policy has also left egg on the face of Hannity, thanks to an unearthed video in which he celebrated the very same policy of the sponsor that sent waves of customers vowing to get rid of their safes.

Twitter commentator Ian Miles Cheong dug up an old video of Hannity praising the company. The video definitely casts the old endorsement in a new light.

Will Sean Hannity retract his endorsement of Liberty Safe? pic.twitter.com/EM4equJ3XK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 6, 2023

“I have two huge Liberty Safes in my house,” Hannity said in an ad for the company.

He added, “I had one little problem – I forgot my combination and lost my key.”

The Fox News host concluded in the old ad, “But my friends at Liberty, they took care of me. They got me a key, they got me my combination and everything is great again. Everything I have is totally and completely safe, thanks to Liberty Safes.”

Hannity has not weighed in on his old endorsement of the company or otherwise commented on the matter.

The company, meanwhile, is in damage-control mode and released a statement online Wednesday in which it said new and existing customers will now have to opt in to a policy in which their access codes are stored.

“We have also revised our policies around cooperation with law enforcement,” the announcement said. “Going forward we will require a subpoena that legally compels Liberty Safe to supply access codes but can only do so if these codes still exist in our system.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.