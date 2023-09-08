Share
News

Watch: Embattled Liberty Safe Haunted by Resurfaced Sean Hannity Promo Touting Dubious Feature

 By Johnathan Jones  September 8, 2023 at 12:14pm
Share

The embattled company Liberty Safe is facing a severe customer backlash after it gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by a man who has been charged with alleged crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol protest and incursion.

Now, Fox News host Sean Hannity is involved, thanks to an ad he cut for the company in 2016.

Liberty Safe keeps records of codes for customers who buy safes to store their guns and other valuables.

Its rationale has been that in the event a customer loses such a code, they can access their precious possessions with a simple phone call.

That policy put Liberty Safe under the microscope this week when it was reported the company gave the FBI the access code to a safe owned by a 34-year-old man named Nathan Hughes, Newsweek reported.

Trending:
Megyn Kelly Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine After Discovering Medical Issue at Her Physical

The backlash has been predictably swift:

Would you buy a Liberty Safe?

Related:
Life Without Tucker: Fox News Hit with Bad 'Hannity' News

But the company’s policy has also left egg on the face of Hannity, thanks to an unearthed video in which he celebrated the very same policy of the sponsor that sent waves of customers vowing to get rid of their safes.

Twitter commentator Ian Miles Cheong dug up an old video of Hannity praising the company. The video definitely casts the old endorsement in a new light.

“I have two huge Liberty Safes in my house,” Hannity said in an ad for the company.

He added, “I had one little problem – I forgot my combination and lost my key.”

The Fox News host concluded in the old ad, “But my friends at Liberty, they took care of me. They got me a key, they got me my combination and everything is great again. Everything I have is totally and completely safe, thanks to Liberty Safes.”

Hannity has not weighed in on his old endorsement of the company or otherwise commented on the matter.

The company, meanwhile, is in damage-control mode and released a statement online Wednesday in which it said new and existing customers will now have to opt in to a policy in which their access codes are stored.

“We have also revised our policies around cooperation with law enforcement,” the announcement said. “Going forward we will require a subpoena that legally compels Liberty Safe to supply access codes but can only do so if these codes still exist in our system.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'I Was an Idiot': Country Star Zach Bryan Apologizes for Arrest, Shows Support for Law Enforcement
'The Tonight Show' Dirty Laundry Aired Out By Several Insiders Who Allege Toxic Workplace
Watch: Embattled Liberty Safe Haunted by Resurfaced Sean Hannity Promo Touting Dubious Feature
Former Biden Official Given Key Primetime Slot on MSNBC Ahead of 2024 Elections
Rapper Arrested on Murder Charge After Police Hear His New Song
See more...

Conversation