Watch: Emotional 'Sharia Law Survivor' Begs Schools to Keep Out Islamism, as Lib Teen Mocks Him Literally Behind His Back

An Iranian who survived the horror that is Islam in his home country gave an emotional testimony to a Texas school board only for a privileged, spoiled brat liberal sitting behind him to mock his pain and suffering.

During a public forum for the school board in Wylie, Texas, last week, an Iranian man who identified himself as an Iranian “Sharia law survivor” was given his allotted time to speak on the experience of his home country and the fears he now has, living in the West.

“You have no idea … what kind of a hell is coming towards your country right now,” he said at the June 15 meeting.

Note the young man in the blue shirt sitting behind him. Within seconds, he gestures towards the man speaking to the person next to him, almost in disbelief that the man is not vapidly parroting rhetoric about “acceptance,” “tolerance,” or being kind to the barbarians who forced him to flee his homeland.

“It’s 2026. I escaped that hell years ago and I’m seeing the same thing happen over here in the United States. There’s three levels of Sharia law that is happening. Right now is Level 1. They come in peace. They come and tell you, ‘we just want rights.'”

⚠️ MUST WATCH: An Iranian-American who escaped Sharia law just delivered a chilling testimony at a Wylie, Texas school board meeting that everyone in the West needs to see. ​ He breaks down the 3 stages of subversion happening right now:

👉​Stage 1: “They come in peace… they… pic.twitter.com/kSS3uMvoYl — Majid 🦁☀️🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@majid_hatamian) June 20, 2026

Are you concerned about Islam growing in America? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (144 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He then referenced the United Kingdom for Level 2, with its two-tiered policing, police collaborating with Muslims, and blasphemy laws being pushed. Again, refer to the young man behind him, unconcerned with reality, he’s putting his hand over his face in disapproval. Who is this man, fleeing political persecution, to tell his story?

The Iranian then referred to Canada as his Level 3 example, “People are being jailed,” before adding, “people are being raped in the United States,” telling the board that Muslims are protected despite their crimes.”

Again, the young man makes a face, pointing at the speaker with a dismissive expression. This point in the video will probably make the viewer the most upset. As the man describes “the hell I lived under” in Iran, the young man, with his mouth wide open, appears to mock him, rolling his eyes. It’s a shameful and appalling display from someone so blessed to be born here.

“These people do not change. They use taqiyya to come to your country, lie to every single one of you and tell you they’re different. They’re not.”

He concluded his time by stating how much he loved the United States through tears.

“Taqiyya” refers to Muslims concealing their faith if not outright lying to put themselves in a more advantageous position.

Before going further — God bless this man. His story is one that should be heard and championed as a shining example of the ideal immigrant who wishes to enrich this country.

As Fox News reported in May, the Wylie Independent School District, just northeast of Dallas, has been rocked for months after a group called Why Islam set up a table on the Wylie East High School campus to hand out information about Islam — as well as hijabs for female students to try on. In May, the school’s principal resigned over the controversy, according to the Dallas Morning News.

After the Iranian man’s turn, the young man also spoke at the podium. He described himself as a recent graduate — “Class of 2026” — and told the board he considered Wylie “a safe and welcoming place.” He said there was, “no Sharia law or Muslim invasion. Our neighbors are not a threat. And the calls for religious warfare are coming from outside the house. S0 many people are coming from outside Wylie to stoke religious warfare and stoke, like racism and division within our community.”

He then proceeded to make a totally predictable flee for the left — restrictions on speech.

“I want to know how we can be better and how we can restrict all these angry and all these intolerant voices. We shouldn’t give people a stage to say that they hate Muslims. That they hate those in our community,” he said.

“This isn’t about Muslims … this is about hate. And you hiding behind that does not give you a right to spew that hate.”

As he said this, two young women behind him gestured in approval, apparently completely unaware that the people they’re defending would gladly, murder or rape them as concubines under a caliphate.

This young man is clueless.

He does not know anything about Islam or its tenets. That’s obvious enough because he does not rebut any criticisms of Islam, he just goes back to empty phrases about “hate” and creating “a safe and welcoming place.” These notions are empty, lacking any degree of discernment or depth of thought.

Muslims love leftists love this.

They are overjoyed so many ignorant people want to help pave the way for a caliphate where they will be dead, enslaved, or forced to convert.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.