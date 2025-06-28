President Donald Trump held a historic meeting in the White House on Friday to celebrate a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda that he helped broker, marking yet another major achievement of his administration.

“They were going at it for many years,” the president told members of the media, per a report from Breitbart. “It was one of the worst wars anyone has ever seen.”

“We’re here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that’s what it is, for the cause of peace,” Trump explained, noting that the conflict had endured for 30 years.

“It’s destroyed countless people and claimed the lives of thousands and thousands, but today the violence and destruction comes to an end. And the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace.”

Trump said he was told the conflict claimed the lives of at least six million people.

“It’s the biggest war on the planet since World War II, so it’s a shame, but we’re going to bring it to an end,” the president proudly declared.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., and got a shoutout from Trump for his hard work that helped make it possible.

The president also warned both sides that the U.S. will “continue to work closely with all of the parties in this deal and ensure the agreements are fully taken care of, and you’re going to do what’s in the agreement.”



“We’ll say, ‘You better do what’s in that agreement.’ Right?” Trump asked. “Because if somebody fails to do that, bad things happen. But I have a feeling that after 30 years, you’re all set. I think both of you have said, ‘That’s enough.’ Right? That’s enough, you’ve seen it all. So this is a wonderful day. It’s a great day.”

Trump also highlighted a successful string of peace agreements that he’s helped broker over the past few months, including “peace between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, and the DRC and Rwanda. And a couple of others also. Serbia. They were getting ready to go to war.”

“We stopped it because of trade. They wanted trade with the United States,” he continued.

Even though anti-Trumpers gag at the idea, Trump is a pro-peace president.

They’ve been told by Hollywood, the mainstream media, and other elites that he is a fascist who is worse than Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama combined, but remember that Trump was against the Iraq war when it first started.

He’s always strived to de-escalate a situation first, and if that doesn’t work, he embraces the time-tested tactic of peace through strength.

Not since Ronald Reagan’s presidency has the United States been so feared by its enemies and so respected by its allies.

When Trump says he is going to retaliate, or use the strongest military in the history of the world to get something done, he means it.

He doesn’t pay terrorists and criminals to voluntarily stop doing bad things. He doesn’t rely on half measures and double talk. He acts.

That’s the reason he won the election. The coalition necessary for him to garner so many votes, and to win the kinds of demographics he won, had to include those who are anti-war.

Biden and other national Democrats — some of whom were around for 9/11 — preach peace in theory. Yet in practice, they support the continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war, stoke tensions between Israel and Palestine, and never seem satisfied when Trump announces tangible results.

The president’s had an excellent week. He’s deescalated the situation with Iran using force, got NATO in line, brokered peace deals, and scored massive Supreme Court victories, allowing him to move forward with his domestic agenda.

All in all, not bad for government work.

