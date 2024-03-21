Watch: Eric Swalwell Gets Roasted After Calling Out 'Chinese Agent'

Talk about an unforced error.

On Wednesday, two of Hunter Biden’s former business associates testified before Congress, the big name being Tony Bobulinski. If the name sounds familiar, he’s the guy who was one of the partners in an abortive attempt to secure a deal with a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy firm. In the run-up to the 2020 election, Bobulinski identified “the big guy” in the infamous “10 held by H for the big guy?” email on Hunter Biden’s laptop as being Joe Biden.

The Democrats used the occasion to beclown themselves, as one is given to expect. The most amusing exchange came as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told Bobulinski that “RICO is not a crime!” Given that RICO stands for Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, it prima facie is; I wonder if she’s informed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of this assessment.

However, the most telling exchange came when California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, a man with a level of self awareness that approaches zero in Kelvin, tried to go viral by delivering a top 10 list of reasons why the impeachment inquiry into the Biden family’s business dealings was “dunzo.”

David Letterman this was not, particularly given that this was a man who unironically used the word “dunzo.” But I digress, since one of the 10 reasons was that a “key witness has been indicted as a Chinese agent.”

Swalwell lists the top 10 reasons why it’s over for impeachment Reason 1: Fox News isn’t even carrying this today pic.twitter.com/4g3ebT3MW5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

GOP Rep. Mike Walz could scarcely contain his amusement at this being some sort of impediment to trusting that individual’s testimony.

“I find it incredibly rich for Mr. Swalwell was going to come to this committee and lecture us about how China penetrates our government. I think that’s something he may know a thing or two about,” said Rep. Waltz.

🚨SAVAGE @michaelgwaltz brutally ROASTS Swalwell: “I find it incredibly rich Mr. Swalwell was going to come to this committee and lecture us about how China penetrates our government. I think that’s something he may know a thing or two about..” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SKKqkGQZl3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2024

For those of you with short memories, in December of 2020 — just after the 2020 presidential election had concluded, an election in which Swalwell was briefly a candidate on the Democratic side — it emerged that a Chinese spy known as both Fang Fang and Christine Fang had targeted numerous politicians by networking both professionally and romantically.

One of those targeted? You guessed it, Rep. Swalwell. He’s been given every chance to state that he never slept with Miss Fang, even when his spot on the House Intelligence Committee was at stake, but declined to do so. Logically speaking, anyone who can’t or won’t publicly disavow reports that they were quite literally sleeping with the enemy almost certainly was.

The clip of Walz roasting Swalwell drew plenty of snarky reactions like this one:

Is Fang Fang going to testify?🤣 — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 20, 2024

As funny as this might be, there is a serious side to this.

Apparently, Swalwell cares deeply about China so long as it doesn’t involve his imprecations with Miss Fang. Quelle surprise. However, he was indignant when Republicans quite rightly stripped him of his spot on the sensitive House Intelligence Committee. Yet, he seems deeply concerned that one (1) witness in the investigation into the massive sprawl of foreign sinecures people with the last name Biden — specifically Hunter — was charged for being a Chinese agent. It’s dunzo, folks!

But, even though Swalwell had been informed of Fang’s background by the FBI in a 2015 briefing, he still saw fit to run for president in 2020 without disclosing that he may or may not have had an amorous dalliance with a CCP asset. Which, you know, might be something that Americans would want to hear about as it concerns someone who was running to be the next occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. His campaign may have been mercifully short, but the fact he felt no need to disclose this to voters in the first place should deeply disturb us all, even if we concede this is a man who makes the descriptor “shameless” feel like a woefully inadequate understatement.

However, one witness gets charged with being a Chinese agent and suddenly, he’s shocked — shocked! — the Republicans are still looking into it. This is selective outrage of the basest sort, the kind where you can practically see the cognitive dissonance seeping out of Swalwell’s pores. Bottom line, his credibility on all things related to foreign meddling is — to use his own Maynard G. Krebs-esque slang term for it — dunzo.

