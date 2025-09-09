Watch: Eric Swalwell and Jasmine Crockett Embarrass Themselves as They're Appointed to New Jan. 6 Subcommittee

“Remember, remember the fifth of November.”

That famous line, referring to Guy Fawkes’ failed Gunpowder Plot against Parliament in 1605, might just as easily serve as a standing reply to Democrats who insist on doubling-, tripling-, and quadrupling-down on their ultimate sacred cow: the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

At a news conference on Monday, Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, whom House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York appointed to a new Jan. 6 subcommittee, beclowned themselves as always.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, Swalwell posed the most ridiculous rhetorical question ever.

“Since the Civil War,” Swalwell said, “what are the three most important dates in American history?”

Then, with the faux profundity of a man who knows he’s about to lie, the congressman answered his own question.

“December 7, 1941,” he continued. “September 11. And January 6. The last two, I didn’t even have to give you the years, because they are seared into our memories.”

Hakeem Jeffries scrapes the bottom of the Democrat barrel to come up with his new J6 Subcommittee members: Ranking Member Swalwell, Crockett and Moskowitz; all under Raskin. Swalwell immediately compares J6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. pic.twitter.com/VGoVEwz7K6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2025

Are there still questions about Jan. 6 that should be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 66% (174 Votes) No: 34% (89 Votes)

Meanwhile, in a separate clip posted to X, Crockett blathered on about “democracy” and other things she does not understand.

“On that day there was an attempt to tear apart our democracy brick by brick,” the congresswoman insisted.

Moments later, Crockett repeated another stock Democratic lie about President Donald Trump.

“On January 6, Donald Trump not only incited the attack, he doubled down by pardoning those violent insurrectionists,” she said.

I’m honored to serve on the new January 6th subcommittee alongside @RepSwalwell and @RepMoskowitz. Together, we will defend the Constitution, protect the truth, and make sure the American people never forget who was responsible for the defilement of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/gH9JFUYCGy — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) September 8, 2025

Fortunately, Democrats will not dictate the committee’s agenda. According to Axios, Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia will chair the committee, which House Speaker Mike Johnson established.

Swalwell and Crockett, therefore, will merely act as part of a sideshow. And what a show it will be as Democrats cling to their false Jan. 6 narrative with all the hyperbolic and pseudo-religious fervor of shameless liars who know that their house of cards will soon crumble.

In the end, of course, no matter what Democrats say, they have already lost the argument. On Nov. 5, 2024, American voters rendered their verdict about Jan. 6, 2021, when they sent Trump back to the White House.

Thus, Democrats who screech about Jan. 6 require only one answer: “Remember, remember, the fifth of November.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.