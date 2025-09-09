Share
Reps. Jasmine Crockett, left, and Eric Swalwell, right, were tapped to be on a new Jan. 6 subcommittee, and they both used their remarks at the news conference announcing their appointment to the committee to make fools of themselves.
Reps. Jasmine Crockett, left, and Eric Swalwell, right, were tapped to be on a new Jan. 6 subcommittee, and they both used their remarks at the news conference announcing their appointment to the committee to make fools of themselves.

Watch: Eric Swalwell and Jasmine Crockett Embarrass Themselves as They're Appointed to New Jan. 6 Subcommittee

 By Michael Schwarz  September 9, 2025 at 9:11am
“Remember, remember the fifth of November.”

That famous line, referring to Guy Fawkes’ failed Gunpowder Plot against Parliament in 1605, might just as easily serve as a standing reply to Democrats who insist on doubling-, tripling-, and quadrupling-down on their ultimate sacred cow: the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

At a news conference on Monday, Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, whom House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York appointed to a new Jan. 6 subcommittee, beclowned themselves as always.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, Swalwell posed the most ridiculous rhetorical question ever.

“Since the Civil War,” Swalwell said, “what are the three most important dates in American history?”

Then, with the faux profundity of a man who knows he’s about to lie, the congressman answered his own question.

“December 7, 1941,” he continued. “September 11. And January 6. The last two, I didn’t even have to give you the years, because they are seared into our memories.”

Meanwhile, in a separate clip posted to X, Crockett blathered on about “democracy” and other things she does not understand.

“On that day there was an attempt to tear apart our democracy brick by brick,” the congresswoman insisted.

Moments later, Crockett repeated another stock Democratic lie about President Donald Trump.

“On January 6, Donald Trump not only incited the attack, he doubled down by pardoning those violent insurrectionists,” she said.

Fortunately, Democrats will not dictate the committee’s agenda. According to Axios, Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia will chair the committee, which House Speaker Mike Johnson established.

Swalwell and Crockett, therefore, will merely act as part of a sideshow. And what a show it will be as Democrats cling to their false Jan. 6 narrative with all the hyperbolic and pseudo-religious fervor of shameless liars who know that their house of cards will soon crumble.

In the end, of course, no matter what Democrats say, they have already lost the argument. On Nov. 5, 2024, American voters rendered their verdict about Jan. 6, 2021, when they sent Trump back to the White House.

Thus, Democrats who screech about Jan. 6 require only one answer: “Remember, remember, the fifth of November.”

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation