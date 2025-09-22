Watch: Erika Kirk Quotes Jesus on the Cross, Forgives Leftist Assassin, Then Collapses Into Tears

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, said she forgives her husband’s assassin, citing her Christian beliefs.

The grieving mom of two made the teary-eyed declaration Sunday during Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,” Erika Kirk said.

“That man, that young man [the assassin] — I forgive him,” she said, before breaking down into tears.

The audience of more than 200,000 people showered Charlie’s weeping wife with applause and gave her a standing ovation.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do,” Erika Kirk said.

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love and always love — love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

If you watch one thing today, let it be this — the truly remarkable display of grace and compassion from Mrs. Erika Kirk as she forgives her husband's assassin because that's what Christ would do. We love you, Erika.

Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness for her husband’s killer contrasted sharply with President Donald Trump’s blunt assertion that he has no pity for his enemies.

At the same memorial Sunday, Trump tersely stated, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry. I am sorry, Erika.”

Trump’s steely declaration wasn’t surprising, since he survived two assassination attempts in 2024 alone.

Honestly, how can anyone not love this man 😂 "Charlie did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I DON'T want the best for them. I'm sorry Erika… Charlie is angry looking down at me right now."

It’s commendable that Erika Kirk has forgiven her husband’s killer, even as so many Christians are furious that deranged leftists openly threaten, harass, and assault conservatives.

Erika Kirk is a shining example of what God has taught us in the Bible, what Jesus demonstrated so beautifully in the New Testament — turning the other cheek and forgiving, with grace, those who have wronged us.

Since Charlie Kirk’s horrific Sept. 10 murder, his wife has exhibited unbelievable grace and dignity that truly honors his legacy. It was fitting that she was appointed the new CEO of Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk will undoubtedly ensure that Charlie’s indelible message of faith, family, and patriotism will spread all around the world — even further than he could’ve imagined or hoped.

