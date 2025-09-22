Share
Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks at the public memorial service for her husband at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, speaks at the public memorial service for her husband at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Erika Kirk Quotes Jesus on the Cross, Forgives Leftist Assassin, Then Collapses Into Tears

 By Samantha Chang  September 22, 2025
Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, said she forgives her husband’s assassin, citing her Christian beliefs.

The grieving mom of two made the teary-eyed declaration Sunday during Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“On the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do,” Erika Kirk said.

“That man, that young man [the assassin] — I forgive him,” she said, before breaking down into tears.

The audience of more than 200,000 people showered Charlie’s weeping wife with applause and gave her a standing ovation.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do,” Erika Kirk said.

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the Gospel is love and always love — love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

If you were in her place, do you think you could forgive the person who assassinated your spouse?

Erika Kirk’s message of forgiveness for her husband’s killer contrasted sharply with President Donald Trump’s blunt assertion that he has no pity for his enemies.

At the same memorial Sunday, Trump tersely stated, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry. I am sorry, Erika.”

Trump’s steely declaration wasn’t surprising, since he survived two assassination attempts in 2024 alone.

Watch: Scott Jennings Refuses to Let Jasmine Crockett Get Away with 'Malicious Smear' of Charlie Kirk on CNN

It’s commendable that Erika Kirk has forgiven her husband’s killer, even as so many Christians are furious that deranged leftists openly threaten, harass, and assault conservatives.

Erika Kirk is a shining example of what God has taught us in the Bible, what Jesus demonstrated so beautifully in the New Testament — turning the other cheek and forgiving, with grace, those who have wronged us.

Since Charlie Kirk’s horrific Sept. 10 murder, his wife has exhibited unbelievable grace and dignity that truly honors his legacy. It was fitting that she was appointed the new CEO of Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk will undoubtedly ensure that Charlie’s indelible message of faith, family, and patriotism will spread all around the world — even further than he could’ve imagined or hoped.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




