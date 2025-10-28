Watch: Erika Kirk Shares Tear-Jerking Video of Daughter, 3, Repeating Charlie's Name as She Sees TPUSA HQ

Evil destroys innocence and revels in despair.

Let the demons of hell know, however, that three-year-old Gigi Kirk, daughter of slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, remains free of despair and as innocent as ever.

Monday on the social media platform Instagram, Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, shared a gut-wrenching video of Gigi riding in the back seat of a vehicle and excitedly repeating her late father’s name when she recognized his face on a banner outside Turning Point USA headquarters.

Gut-wrenching, that is, for anyone watching — the child herself expressed only joy.

“Charlie Kirk!” Gigi exclaimed in her tiny, melodic voice. “I see daddy! Charlie Kirk!”

The precious little girl then began singing her father’s name.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk included a corresponding post.

“her…saying your name, as she witnesses all you’ve built and continue to build, proves that love never dies, just changes form. It breathes through our children. This is her legacy also,” the widow wrote.

“And as she grows up and continues to say your name, I’ll be reminding her that each time Heaven leans in to listen. I love you Charlie baby, I’m so proud of you. We all are so proud of you,” she added.

When I think about the souls of leftists who celebrated the murder of Gigi’s father, I shudder. They reveled in a family’s destruction, in a child’s eventual pain. They are demon-possessed.

The same holds true for those who lied about Kirk after his death. That list includes former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Their lies helped perpetrate the slanderous narrative that got Kirk murdered in the first place: Namely, that conservatives and other supporters of President Donald Trump amount to bigots, “Nazis,” and “fascists.”

In both the political and spiritual realms, we must defeat those demons at all costs.

In the meantime, may we all experience a foretaste of heavenly joy through Gigi’s eyes.

Monday, of course, was not the first time that Erika Kirk shared her daughter’s innocent reaction to the tragedy.

Only days after the Sept. 10 assassination, the widow spoke to the nation for the first time.

“When I got home last night,” Erika Kirk said in a clip posted to Instagram, “Gigi, our daughter, just ran into my arms. And I talked to her, and she said, ‘Mommy, I missed you.’ I said, ‘I missed you too, baby.’ She goes, ‘Where’s daddy?’ What do you tell a 3-year-old? She’s three. I said, ‘Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a — he’s on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.”

Then, at the White House earlier this month, when Trump awarded Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Erika Kirk shared another story about Gigi.

“I asked our daughter what she would like to say to daddy for his birthday,” Erika Kirk said in another Instagram video. Charlie would have turned 32 on Oct. 14, the day Trump awarded the medal.

“‘Happy birthday, daddy,'” the widow continued, “‘I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. And I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you’ is what she said.”

Of course, the sight and sound of Gigi Kirk fuels one’s rage at the Obamas and Ocasio-Cortezes of the world. We must pray for their ultimate defeat and do whatever it takes to see it through ourselves.

Until then, we may celebrate God’s preservation of Gigi’s innocence. We know that one day she will grow up and understand what demonic hatred did to her family. But for now she remains joyful.

