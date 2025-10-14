Watch: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on Jasmine Crockett for Her 'Street' Persona

Most people reading this are already painfully aware of how vile and sinister Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is.

When she’s not making fun of paraplegics, she’s usually spotted lobbing some inane and factually loose insults at the current presidential administration.

But apparently, Crockett is so deplorable and so unlikable that she has made notorious ESPN loudmouth Stephen A. Smith — a man who somehow speaks in all caps — proffer up one of his more accurate takes ever. And that’s saying something, for anyone who’s followed the hot-take artist for more than a few years.

Smith, who operates a radio show outside of the work he does for ESPN, has been inching more and more into politics of late.

Given that, it should come as little surprise that Crockett was a topic of conversation on his show.

What may surprise some — especially given Smith’s penchant for making matters about race — is that Smith actually offered Crockett a good bit of tough love and sound advice.

Smith had previously been critical of Crockett’s mannerisms and speech, which he doubled down on in a viral clip.

You can watch the relevant segment of his radio show for yourself below, courtesy of the Daily Caller’s Jason Cohen:

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith on Jasmine Crockett: “This educated, brilliant black woman representing over 750,000 people is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets! And that’s fine when you in the streets!” “How many of you are able to think that for a second that you able… pic.twitter.com/oJeMO0vyee — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 14, 2025

“This educated, brilliant black woman, representing over 750,000 people, is engaging in verbiage and rhetoric for the streets,” Smith said. “And that’s fine when you on the streets. How many of y’all bring the streets to the table when you at the negotiating table trying to get a deal done?

“How many of you are able to think that, for a second, that you’re able to bring street verbiage to Capitol Hill and that’s gon’ work for you?

“You literally have senators and Congressional figures on Capitol Hill, on the side of the Republicans, telling the networks, whether it’s Fox News, News Nation, or anybody else, ‘Please, please, please, put her front and center on camera!’

“Why would they do that? Because they know it wins for them.”

Ouch … and probably more than a little true.

(And, yes, to address that point, it’s more than fair to wonder just how “educated” and “brilliant” Crockett is.)

While Crockett would be wise to heed Smith’s words — her off-putting attitude absolutely makes it harder to accomplish anything of note in government — it’s also fair to wonder if Smith’s advice comes from a place of self-preservation.

It’s no secret in 2025 that Smith has been approached by Democrats about a potential presidential run. While Smith has played coy with that, the absolute dearth of top presidential candidates among the blue donkeys makes it a very real possibility. Is any true-blue Democrat excited about voting for Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg these days?

If all those rumors are true, it adds an interesting twist to the above clip. Yes, it’s evergreen advice for Ms. Crockett, but it’s also what a president would do when one of their members is damaging the brand more than helping it.

Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

