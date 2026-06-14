Watch: European Woman Asks Immigrant 'Refugees' the Question They Dread Most and They Can't Cut Her Off Fast Enough

Europeans are undeniably waking up to the severity of their migrant crisis. Public officials have decided their homeland should be a testing ground for multiculturalism in determining if individuals immigrating from backward Islamic countries could live amongst a civilized people who cherish and uphold liberal democracy.

A less generous interpretation of those officials’ motives is that they hope to replace the European, molding a society of “new Europeans” out of the remnants of the chaos we’re currently seeing unfold.

Monday was undeniable proof of the barbarity of this new influx as a 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, was captured on video attacking and nearly beheading 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Protests, riots, and destruction followed.

At the most basic levels, ordinary citizens are being sickened by what is happening. And some Europeans — at least — are asking the right questions.

On Thursday, a dialogue was posted to social media platform X — supposedly between an Irish woman and an Afghan man, according to the poster — that raises a prominent question about the flood of immigrants washing over Europe.

If these migrants are fleeing political persecution or violence, where are the women and children?

“Why is it only all men that’s coming, no families?” the woman asked.

Irish woman tells it like it is to military-age male ‘refugees’ from Afghanistan: “Where are your women and children? You claim to be running from war, but leave the most vulnerable ones behind like cowards.” She gets it. pic.twitter.com/s4naWqWwMK — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 11, 2026

“Because it’s too difficult to bring a family,” he told her, with much of the response being in audible.

The woman’s follow-up indicated he likely gave the excuse of war. And that she wasn’t buying it.

“If you were fleeing a war, wouldn’t you bring your family with you and whatever possessions you have?” she asked.

“With the women and children, it’s so difficult,” he said.

She continued to press him.

“Why would you flee a war for your safety if your safety is in danger,” she asked before he cut her off and decided to walk away.

To be clear, this video lacks important context — such as where and when the recorded conversation actually took place. But the woman’s accent appears to mark her as a resident of the British Isles, and the questions she is asking should be a topic of conversation across the Western world.

There are only two explanations for why so the vast majority of immigrants into Europe are males. The first, and most likely, is that this man is telling the truth, and that it’s too hard too “difficult” to bring women and children — even from their own families — to the comfort and safety of the West. So they leave them behind, rather than face the dangers with them.

The second is that they’re lying about their own peril.

Neither reason speaks well of either the “asylum seekers” or the globalist ruling classes that are allowing their own countries to be swamped — with predictable, horrific results in Germany, France, the U.K. and elsewhere.

Again, we cannot verify the specific context behind this exchange, but the woman is raising serious questions.

And Americans and the rest of the Western world should be demanding serious answers.

We don’t have to play these games. The stakes are deadly.

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