Watch: Even Blue Cities Have Had Enough of Fauci, Gets Booed While Throwing First Pitch at Game

If you’re tired of hearing about Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are not alone.

On Tuesday, the White House’s chief medical adviser was invited to throw out the first pitch at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Mariners were taking on the New York Yankees.

When Fauci was introduced over the loudspeaker, many fans booed.

Another video showed the mixed reception from another angle, with one fan shouting that Fauci would “miss this [pitch] like you missed the pandemic, loser!”

Fauci’s appearance even led to a gathering of Trump supporters outside the ballpark.

Since Seattle is one of the bluest cities in the country, it was a bit surprising to Fauci receive such a cold reception. But given his record as the nation’s coronavirus expert, these fans should not be blamed for their lack of excitement about seeing him at a sporting event.

For one thing, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spent the better part of the last two years trying to prevent sporting events from taking place.

In September 2021, after fans had returned to many stadiums across the country without any evidence of games becoming “superspreader” events, Fauci attempted to fearmonger about attending them.

According to a CNN transcript, co-anchor Jim Sciutto asked him whether it was acceptable to attend sporting events.

“No, I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci responded. “I think when you’re dealing particularly — you know, outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregant setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregant settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”

A little less than a year later, he appears to be fine with attending games — at least when it gives him an opportunity to receive his favorite thing: public recognition.

According to MLB.com, Fauci was presented the Hutch Award before the game. The award was created in 1965 to honor Fred Hutchinson, a former MLB pitcher and manager who died from lung cancer in 1964.

It is supposed to be given each year to an MLB player who “best exemplifies the fighting spirit and competitive desire” Hutchinson embodied.

Instead, the 2022 award was given to Fauci, making him just the second non-player to win the award, joining former President Jimmy Carter, according to MLB.com

As for the first pitch itself, it left no question that Fauci is not, in fact, an MLB player.

To his credit, he at least got the ball to the catcher, which is more than he could say for his previous first pitch at a Washington Nationals game two years ago.

If Facui’s trip to Seattle told us anything, it is that many Americans are sick and tired of him.

