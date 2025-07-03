Watch: Even CNN Is Forced to Admit That the Modern Democratic Party Is Anti-Israel

Even far-left cable news network CNN was forced to admit the Democratic Party is changing — from one that supported Israel, to one that’s rabidly supporting Palestine.

During a Wednesday broadcast, CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten did a segment on changing demographics within the Democratic camp. He may be biased at times, but he is also beholden to the final numbers. And the stats were shocking.

“Andrew Cuomo, during the primary, attacked Mamdani as being insufficiently pro-Israel. I’m not quite sure the former governor understood how much the politics have changed around this issue among Democrats,” Enten began, while standing in front of a video board.

“Who do Democrats sympathize more with: Israelis or Palestinians? In 2017, the Democratic Party was a pro-Israeli party,” he said. “Look at this. They sympathized with the Israelis by 13 points — more with the Israelis than the Palestinians. But look at this sea change. Now, Democrats sympathize more with the Palestinians by 43 points.”

That’s a change of 56 points over an eight year span.

“So all of a sudden, it’s the pro-Palestinian position that actually reigns supreme in Democratic politics, not the Israeli position,” Enten explained. “And that is part of the reason why Mamdani was able to do so well in this primary, because those attacks over Israel — simply put — did not ring true for Democrats. They’re now on the side of the Palestinians, not the Israelis.”

Re: Mamdani & Israel, Democrats are longer pro-Israeli when it comes to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. Dems sympathized more with Israelis by 13 pt in 2017. Now, it’s Palestinians by 43 pt. Among Dems under 50, it was Israelis by 14 pt in 2017. Now, Palestinians by 57 pt. pic.twitter.com/AfGop8UHTF — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 2, 2025

Democrats have been known to support Israel for decades and have various Jewish members within their House and Senate caucuses. In 2000, during George W. Bush’s first election, his opponent Al Gore selected Joe Lieberman to be his vice presidential nominee, marking him as the first Jewish man to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.

Do you generally consider yourself pro-Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (85 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Yet the youth vote seems to be reshaping the political map for Democrats.

“Who do aged 18 to 49 Democrats sympathize more with?” Enten continued. “The Israelis or the Palestinians? Again, in 2017, younger Democrats sympathized more with the Israelis by 14 points. Look at this shift now. Palestinians — they sympathize more with the Palestinians by 57 points.”

That represents an even greater shift of over 70-points in only eight years. Wow.

The party has been trending towards radical views, but this is an absolute 180.

You can chalk some of this up to academia.

There is an extreme anti-Israeli sentiment that exists in classrooms, on college campuses, and among faculty.

Even Zorhan Mamdani’s status elevation, via his Democratic mayoral primary win, has made it seem hip and cool to support Palestine.

Democrats seem to be fostering this trend by embracing Mamdani and others like him.

Whether or not this translates into more votes remains to be seen, but it’s a risky proposition to get in bed with radicals.

This is just one more example of how the Democratic Party is moving closer and closer to the far-left side of the spectrum with each passing day.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.