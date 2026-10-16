Watch: Even CNN Is Now Calling Out Ilhan Omar, Blowing Holes in Her Claim Investigation Is Politically Motivated

Is even CNN seeing the light when it comes to Rep. Ilhan Omar?

The reliably liberal network has been a reliable ally for leftist Democrats like the Minnesota lawmaker and their endless wars with President Donald Trump.

But an interview conducted by anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday might be signaling a shift in position — or at least perspective.

In a segment of “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” the journalist appeared to concede the possibility that Omar had lied about her date of birth in order to obtain naturalization through her father — who himself might have lied to get it.

🚨 NOW: ILHAN OMAR HAS ALL BUT LOST CNN. Even JAKE TAPPER just said that if she really fabricated her birth date to obtain citizenship, she should’ve gone to the BIDEN DOJ and admitted it, get a slap on the wrist and walk! Legal expert: “An investigation was started under BIDEN…that’s gonna UNDERMINE any argument she has that it’s politically, selective and vindictive!” 🤯 EVEN CNN! 🤣 NO weaponization. Federal warrant signed off on by a DEMOCRAT JUDGE And she was being looked into even under a Democrat president. There you have it! In fact, there are reports that the liberal judge actually tried narrowing what documents HSI could take during the raid on her house. REMOVE HER CITIZENSHIP AND SEND HER BACK 👋🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2026

He asked CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig if Omar might have been better off acknowledging the “mistake” in her birth years during President Joe Biden’s administration.

(Unspoken but tacitly assumed is the virtual certainty that Omar would face no serious legal consequences from Biden’s rancidly politicized Justice Department.)

“Just, quickly, if this is true,” Tapper said, “would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said, ‘This has happened and there was a mistake and I’d like to come clean and pay whatever fines,’ and that way this is, you know, not left up to the Trump Justice Department?”

You see Jake Tapper come to the realization Live on-air of how serious the investigation into Ilhan Omar actually is. It’s no longer a “conspiracy theory”, it’s “she should have come clean” to the Biden DOJ to get a slap on the wrist. And it wasn’t a “mistake” it was intentional. She lied to illegitimately get citizenship, covered it up and has been illegally serving in Congress. CNN can’t even spin this anymore. https://t.co/wUVfZuA8oq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2026

Honig called it a “tricky dilemma,” but conceded that “indeed, she might have fared better under the Biden administration.”

But he also stressed one fact that blows holes in the claims from Omar and her media allies that the whole investigation is political lawfare — like the kind that dogged Trump in the years between his two White House terms.

“But look, it’s an important point of all this, there was some investigation… that was started under the Biden administration, reopened under the Trump administration,” Honig said.

“So I think that’s going to undermine any argument she may have down the line that this is politically selective and vindictive.”

Those are the kinds of opinions that CNN viewers tend to be shielded from, so Honig quickly sugarcoated it.

Do you think Ilhan Omar's citizenship should be investigated further? Yes, it needs more scrutiny No, it's a distraction I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it needs more scrutiny 100% (39 votes) No, it's a distraction 0% (0 votes) I'm not sure 0% (0 votes)

“Then again, Donald Trump has given her plenty of ammo to argue that she has been singled out.”

That might make libs feel better, but it’s not exactly a legally impenetrable defense — in fact, if that’s the best Omar has to offer, she might as well be checking for Mogadishu flights now — one-way.

It’s important to note that Tapper was almost certainly not deliberately trying to undermine Omar’s increasingly implausible claims of persecuted innocence. And Honig’s quick backpedal showed he knew this was dangerous ground for a lefty booster like CNN.

But by admitting the truth, even in a backhanded fashion, the segment underscored two realities — one political and one legal — that are likely to make life difficult for Omar and her apologists for the foreseeable future.

The political reality is that even her own side is acknowledging the likelihood that she’s been less than honest about her past — and in a way that could mean serious peril.

When even your biggest defenders are thinking you’re probably guilty, you’re probably guilty.

(And again, Tapper’s uncritically blithe assumption that the Biden administration would turn a blind eye to a potential Omar crime is telling. It says more about the Biden administration and Tapper himself than the anchor’s Johnny-Come-Lately book about Joe Biden’s publicly evident mental decline and its cover-up by establishment media figures… including a guy named Jake Tapper.)

The legal reality is that for all of Omar’s whining about Trump, she was under suspicion even in the Biden Justice Department.

Under the circumstances, the fact that any investigation was fruitless is likely due more to then-Attorney General Merrick Garland’s minions having no stomach to take on a fellow left-wing Democrat than to any supposed innocence on Omar’s part.

CNN has spent a decade aiming to be the scourge of Trump, but has just ended up a patsy for his Democratic opponents.

When it comes to Ilhan Omar, anyway, that Tapper interview just might be signaling a change of perspective.

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