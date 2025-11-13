Share
Commentary

WATCH: Even CNN's Dana Bash Is Left Wincing as Fetterman Graphically Describes Hate Messages He Gets from the Left

 By Bryan Chai  November 12, 2025 at 6:15pm
Many people have heard of the “political horseshoe” theory.

It essentially says that if you go far enough to the left or right, you’re effectively dealing with the same brand of crazy on both sides.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman recently told CNN that he’s lived that horseshoe theory — and that there absolutely is one major difference between the far left and far right.

In summary, Fetterman says that he has received far worse vitriol and hate from his own side, ostensibly Democrats on the left, than from the other side.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash about his forthcoming book, “Unfettered,” (love him or hate him, that’s a good title for him), the CNN anchor read aloud a very telling quote from Fetterman’s book.

“‘I’ve drunk deeply of the venom of both the left and the right,'” Bash read. “‘And as a connoisseur, I can confirm that the most poisonous, the bitterest, is from the far left.’

She then told Fetterman, “That is pretty remarkable to hear you say that as an elected Democrat. Why?”

Do you think John Fetterman will eventually leave the Democratic Party?

“It’s just been my personal experience on this thing,” Fetterman said. “When I asked my digital team, I said, ‘You know, we’re on all the platforms. Really, what’s kind of the harshest? What’s kind of the most personal?’

“And the answer was immediate. They said, ‘BlueSky, it’s BlueSky.'”

BlueSky is a social media platform akin to X, but since X is now considered a “conservative” app because of reasons (Elon Musk?), BlueSky has promoted itself as a haven for Democrats and leftists.

“The difference is the right would probably say really rough things and names — some names I won’t repeat on T.V. — but on the left, it was like, they want me to die, or that ‘We’re cheering for your next stroke,’ or ‘Why couldn’t the depression [win]?’ and ‘I hope your kids find you [dead].'”

Fetterman even brought up a gif that the left had used to attack him, which involved illustrating the stroke in his head.

Watch: John Fetterman Turns the Tables on Sunny Hostin When She Tries to Shame Him on 'The View'

“Oh my gosh,” Bash said between winces at Fetterman’s response.

Fetterman then quoted the leftists who were upset that doctors had saved his life after his 2022 stroke.

“I mean just really, I just can’t imagine — people are wishing, ‘I wish you’d die’ or ‘I want him to die,’ you know, literally cheering for a stroke,” Fetterman said. “And I don’t know what kind of a place where that comes from. That’s much different than just calling me a name.

“And that’s really been consistent in that community online.”

There are two points I need to add to Fetterman’s astute observation.

First, instead of “Oh, my gosh,” Bash really should’ve said “I’m sorry.” Her network — and their liberal ilk — have sequestered large chunks of the left in media echo chambers that only breed increasingly deranged contempt.

Second, we now have ample evidence that the left simply doesn’t value life.

From abortion to political assassination attempts to mocking a stroke survivor, it’s clear that nothing will stand in the way of the left’s idolatry of death — certainly not common decency.

We even saw that bubble over with the utterly unhinged response to the cold-blooded assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The horseshoe theory might explain how the extremes meet, but Fetterman’s story shows one side’s sickness runs deeper.

When your politics lead you to celebrate a man’s stroke, you’ve stopped being a movement and started being a mob. The left doesn’t just tolerate cruelty anymore — it confuses it for moral clarity.

And that’s not “progressive” in any way, shape, or form. It’s decay with a catchy hashtag.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

