Watch: Even Joe Scarborough Comes to Trump's Defense on DC Crime, Shares Lib Friend's Blunt Message of Support, Too

President Donald Trump found support for his efforts to tackle crime and clean up Washington D.C., from an unlikely source — MSNBC’s co-host of “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough.

On Tuesday, a clip of Scarborough was posted to social media platform X in which he read aloud a text from an anonymous liberal friend who lives in D.C. and — despite their political leanings — is not against Trump handling the problem.

“I want to read you a text from someone who — I won’t say their name — but, we’ll just say that they’re very liberal, and he says, ‘This may sound controversial, but I’m not totally opposed to Trump’s National Guard move in D.C. I know he’s doing it for politics, but crime remains rampant.’

“‘I’ve had too many friends carjacked, shot at. None of us will walk more than three blocks after 8 p.m. Thirteen year olds are committing many of these crimes, quite a change from a decade ago when things were much calmer.'” Scarborough read.

“Well that actually sounds like the D.C. that I lived in when I lived a block behind the Supreme Court and, you know, every three days one of my neighbors was getting held up at gunpoint.

“There has been a crime problem in D.C.,” he added, using his own experience to support what that friend told him.

And commenters were quick to add their take on the clip.

“It’s heartening to hear a liberal voice this truth so clearly. Crime doesn’t discriminate based on political lines, and it’s refreshing to see this issue approached without polarization. Safety should unite us all, regardless of our affiliations,” one user wrote.

“Well that seems pretty nonpartisan and straight forward to me,” another observed.

“Everyone sane wants to live, work in and visit a safer city” a third said.

A fourth summed up the left’s behavior towards Trump: “They voted for the chaos, but will publicly vilify the administration who tries to bail them out of it. Classic Dem behavior.”

No one would sing the praises of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but in a way, it is a blessing from God.

When you have sufferers of TDS opposing Trump on every last motion, they self-destruct, leaving cities unsafe and crime rampant. Furthermore, when you have sufferers of TDS openly agreeing with Trump, you know the situation is dire.

That looks to be what we’re seeing in the deep-blue D.C.

Whoever Scarborough’s “very liberal” friend is, their attitude proves that even among Americans who aren’t politically aligned with the president, these people long for peace and normalcy.

They want law and order.

Scarborough probably won’t go MAGA anytime soon, but his meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago post-election last year and his recent comments show that he might not be totally lost.

Trump has over three years left to incense Scarborough and MSNBC, but the crime issue in D.C. is telling.

Even liberals are starting to see the need for Trump’s leadership.

