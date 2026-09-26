Watch: Even Murder Victim's Family Almost Laughs as Court Plays 'American Idol' Killer Suspect's Terrible Love Songs for Mistress

Before the laugh that almost escaped in a Miami County courtroom, there was a marriage, a church job, a reality show clip, and a wife who is dead.

Caleb Flynn, 40, is a former American Idol contestant and Ohio church music pastor. He used to tell cameras he loved the Lord and loved his wife, Ashley, more than anything.

On Feb. 16, Ashley Flynn, 37, was killed in the Tipp City home they shared with their two daughters. Prosecutors said Flynn shot her and then staged the scene to look like a break-in before he called 911.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. A jury is hearing the case as of Sept. 25.

The state’s theory is not a sudden quarrel. Prosecutors said Flynn had spent more than a year in an affair with Alleigha Botner, who met him as a 21-year-old intern at his church. She is 24 now.

Investigators pulled more than 100,000 text messages between them. Botner testified for two days about secret mornings when he was supposed to be at the gym, nights at her house, an ultimatum about divorce, and messages far uglier than a love song.

This man wrote and made a song for his mistress which was played in court today Caleb Flynn is on trial for allegedly murdering his wife. 100,000+ messages with his mistress Alleigha Botner are being used as evidence, including discussions about wanting his wife dead. https://t.co/6jKC9CDTU8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 25, 2026

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Botner testified that Flynn told her, “if I could kill her and not go to jail, I would,” and that he stayed up “thinking about ways to kill her.”

She said he talked about wanting Ashley dead more than once in the months before February. Those messages, prosecutors argue, are not teenage angst, but a motive in writing.

“If I could kill her and not go to jail, I would.” The mistress of ex-“American Idol” contestant Caleb Flynn reveals the disturbing messages he sent her leading up to the night he allegedly shot and killed his wife in bed. Alleigha Botner testifies that Flynn repeatedly said he wanted his wife Ashley dead, and once told her he was staying up late “thinking about ways to kill her.” Flynn is accused of fatally shooting Ashley inside their Ohio home in February and staging the scene to look like an intruder broke in. He has pleaded not guilty. Read the full story and what Botner says she helped Flynn research just hours before Ashley was killed: https://t.co/JssSlmKVAK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026



Botner also walked the jury through what she says they looked at in the hours before Ashley was killed. She is a witness, not a co-defendant, in the case.

@FoxNews She could give possibly saved his wife’s life , if she would have called the police — Kell (@KelsterKell) September 24, 2026

@FoxNews Is she being charged as an accomplice? She should have reported him — mgusmc (@garc38354) September 24, 2026

@FoxNews Listen to all of the messages.

The mistress also wanted her dead. Wanted him to move forward with his plan to kill her.

She needs to be held accountable.

Indict her. — cmk (@cmk15) September 24, 2026

Ashley’s parents, Todd and Jill Smith, and her sister, Kayla Keyt, sat through that testimony and heard how Flynn, according to the state, talked about being free, about choosing Botner, and about hating the marriage he still occupied.

They have heard Botner describe lyrics he wrote for her. Then the court played the tracks.







Prosecutors put Flynn’s AI-assisted love songs on the speakers from files recovered from his devices. The lyrics were from notes on his phone.

One number, “You Gave It All,” starts with friends and late nights and a room that disappeared. Another marks the third of every month as an anniversary. Another leans on the age gap — whispers about the years in between, love that was “not that clean.”

Kayla Keyt is visibly working not to laugh. Jill Smith looks like she is doing the same. Todd appears to be in that fight too. The woman between and behind Jill and Kayla is visibly having a hard time keeping it together.

Flynn wipes his forehead with a napkin and the songs keep going.

This is not a comedy. A mother of two is gone. The almost-laughter is what happens when a man who sold himself as a worship leader forces his wife’s family to hear the soundtrack of his affair.

Botner told the jury the songs were meant to show how much he cared for her. “Right now,” she said, “they mean nothing.”

That is the honest half of the testimony. The other half is still for the jury — whether the man who wrote those lines also ended Ashley’s life.

Adultery tells itself it is a private chorus. But it’s not private once the trial starts and the victim’s sister has to bite her cheek in open court.

Sin finds you out. Sometimes it finds you in a key change, sweating through a napkin, while the family of the woman you vowed to honor almost laughs because the alternative is screaming.

The trial is not over. Songs do not convict. They only prove the secret is finished.

Ashley’s family heard every bar. So did the rest of us. Hopefully, Ashley and her family get the justice and peace they deserve.

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