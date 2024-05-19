Watch: Ex-Chiefs Cheerleader Loses Her Mind Over Harrison Butker's Speech - 'Grounds for Termination!'
A former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader isn’t happy with Harrison Butker.
Stefanie Hillhouse, who cheered for the team between 2018 and 2024, called out the kicker in a Thursday TikTok video.
Hillhouse assailed Butker in a profanity-laced video, according to the liberal website HuffPost — and even claimed Butker might have violated his terms of employment with the Super Bowl champion by giving a commencement speech that infuriated liberals.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that might offend some viewers, particularly those who are sane and well-adjusted adults.
“Anything you say or do that doesn’t align with that brand … will be grounds for termination,” the former cheerleader said of Butker’s May 12 address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
@stefhills This message is for Harrison Butker. #nflcheerleader #kansascity #harrisonbutker #speech #chiefs ♬ original sound – Stefanie Hills
“I would assume we went to the same PR training,” the former cheerleader said of her experience working for the same organization as Butker.
Hillhouse did predict that the Chiefs would comb over Butker’s scathing criticism of President Joe Biden.
“A lot of Republicans in Chiefs Kingdom.”
Butker encouraged both men and women to embrace the vocation of family life in the speech.
The NFL just condemned this speech by Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker.
They 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 don’t want people to hear it.
It would be a shame if you make it viral. pic.twitter.com/gKy7wJsqpu
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 16, 2024
Hillhouse, whose TikTok biography refers to her being a Chiefs cheerleader from 2018 to 2024, as well as a “woman in Christ,” referred Butker to the Chiefs’ team “therapist” in response to his language encouraging women to lean in to the role of being a homemaker.
Butker pointed to the family vocation as the highest calling in his speech, distinguishing it from professional careerism, according to the National Catholic Register.
“before we even attempt to fix any of the issues plaguing society”…telling the women in the graduating class that they’ve been ‘diabolically lied’ to. https://t.co/mjrbUhVTsM pic.twitter.com/3QYsXwrYyM
— Shelley4America! (@Shelley4America) May 19, 2024
Butker’s speech on religious principles drew a direct condemnation from the NFL itself, which saw the need to clarify that the kicker’s views do not represent those of the league.
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones expressed his love for Butker following public backlash to his speech.
I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha 🫂 https://t.co/sV48gXePHL
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) May 17, 2024
Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, defended aspects of Butker’s speech in an Instagram post, according to Forbes.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.