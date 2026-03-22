Watch: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says U.S. Is Christian Version of Iran 'Oppressing Women' for Religion

Commentator and former MSNBC host Joy Reid said on a recent podcast that the United States and Iran are essentially equally oppressive regimes distinguished mainly by religion.

Reid compared the U.S. and Iran while on the “One 54Africa” podcast last week, using abortion and anti-DEI as examples of oppression in America. The far-left commentator also claimed both “regimes” have secret police, that it’s being done “for Christianity,” and argued that the U.S. is “doing what Israel says.”

“Our regime is oppressing women,” Reid said. “We’re kicking women out of the military, out of university.”

“So we’re marginally better and were doing it for Christianity, they’re doing it for Islam, right?”

“We’re doing it for Christianity, they’re doing it for Islam”

Joy Reid is angry that the media won’t give people the “context” that America is evil and oppressive like Iran and also controlled by Israel. pic.twitter.com/XXxy4PEvS5 — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 16, 2026

After the podcast’s release, clips of this interaction went viral on social media and drew major pushback, including from those pointing out that Reid’s appearance on the podcast is itself an example of the major difference between Iran and America.

“The fact that she is able to be in public without being escorted by a male member of her family is all the proof we need to know that what she says is a lie,” one X user said.

“She says this with no hijab on,” another user wrote, adding that Reid also enjoys “a job she didn’t need a man’s permission to have” and “equal legal protections” while making this comparison on a podcast “she likely travel by herself to.”

“That is so disgusting to say,” one X user wrote, echoing many of the responses.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran has documented key challenges that women face on a daily basis living under the regime, such as dress code requirements, needing a male guardian, and permission to travel alone. The Center for Human Rights said, “In Iran, women are second-class citizens.”

The World Economic Forum ranks the Islamic Republic of Iran 143rd out of 146 countries in terms of global gender equality.

This is not the first time Joy Reid has been in the spotlight for a controversial statement. While sitting down with “The Breakfast Club” last year, Reid appeared to suggest that a nuclear Iran would make the Middle East “calmer”.

Reid was fired from MSNBC in February of 2025 after a network overhaul and the cancellation of her show “The ReidOut.”

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