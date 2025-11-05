Watch: Ex-TDS Sufferer Jennifer Lawrence Says She's Walking Away from Preachy Celeb Lifestyle That's Tearing the Country Apart

Left-wing actress Jennifer Lawrence — who’s in the waning years of her A-list career — said she will no longer rant about President Donald Trump because she finally realizes the public doesn’t care about celebrity political opinions.

During the president’s first term, Lawrence — who suffered from pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome — railed against him at every turn.

“I don’t really know if I should [speak out against Trump now],” she told the New York Times.

“During the first Trump administration, I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off.”

Looking back, she realizes her tirades had no impact on voting outcomes — and also alienated half her audience.

“[A]s we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for,” Lawrence noted.

“So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart.”

At age 35, Lawrence finally realized that trashing Trump and his supporters was a bad business move because doing so alienates the public, whom celebrities need to stay popular.

“I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions,” she told the Times.

“And if I can’t say something that’s going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I don’t want to be a part of the problem. I don’t want to make the problem worse.”

When asked if she regrets her over-the-top antics of the past, Lawrence said yes.

“I regret everything I’ve ever done or said,” she said.

As a reminder, Lawrence shrieked in 2015, “If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world.”

Well, the world has not ended, and we’re now in Trump’s second term.

The actress suggested that she’s less likely to have anti-Trump meltdowns because she’s more familiar with him now.

She also accepts that even if she disagrees with what he’s doing, this is what the American public voted for.

“The second term feels different, because he said what he was going to do. We knew what he did for four years. He was very clear. And that’s what we chose,” Lawrence said.

While it’s arguably commendable that Jennifer Lawrence is changing her histrionic ways after getting a wakeup call from Reality, her sudden conversion isn’t surprising.

This is a typical metamorphosis of many leftist foghorns: They espouse destructive, left-wing political views when they’re young and ignorant.

As they get older, marry, and have children, they realize how toxic their past views were.

In Lawrence’s case, deciding not to bash Trump and half the country is a self-preservation tactic.

After all, the 35-year-old actress is at the tail end of being an A-lister in Hollywood, which worships youth and beauty.

Lawrence is no longer a fresh-faced, 22-year-old ingénue that every director wants to cast. That’s the reality of being an actor.

So if she slashes her audience by alienating half the nation, she’s killing her own career and income potential.

While it’s nice that Lawrence has finally come to her senses, it would have been better if her epiphany didn’t unfold after she embarrassed herself with delusional, anti-Trump rants.

That said, it’s better late than never.

